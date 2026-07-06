Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Betr Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $200 in No-Sweat Entries Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Player Props for USA vs. Belgium

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Ricardo Pepi (USA) +175 Christian Pulisic (USA) +194 Haji Wright (USA) +198 Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium) +212 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) +257 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) +268

Register Using the Betr Promo Code

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the Betr promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your new account. You must make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entries: Here comes the fun part. Build and submit up to two daily fantasy entries of up to $100 each. You can use the player projections from the USA vs. Belgium matchup or any other available market. Receive Your Betr Bucks (If Needed): If your entries hit, congratulations on the win. But if you lose, Betr will cover your losses by crediting your account with up to $200 in Betr Bucks.