Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
As we gear up for today’s massive USA vs. Belgium Round of 16 clash, I’ve got a fantastic way for us to get some skin in the game without sweating bullets. Sign up here with the Betr promo code WTOP and unlock up to $200 in no-sweat entries.
This strictly new-user-only promotion is the perfect welcome offer to help us chase a nice pay day on the World Cup this week. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how you can use this bonus to confidently build out your daily fantasy card today.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy
Before you lock in your daily fantasy projections for the USA vs. Belgium matchup at Seattle Field, let’s look at the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus for the FIFA World Cup:
Betr Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
Up to $200 in No-Sweat Entries
Date Last Verified
July 6, 2026
Here is how this sweet deal works: As new customers, we get to make our first two entries (up to $100 each) completely sweat-free. If our handicapping is spot on and the entries win, we take home a great payout. But if we miss the mark and those entries lose, Betr has our backs by refunding us in Betr Bucks—up to $200 total.
It gives us a real chance to swing for the fences and target a bigger payout, knowing we have a safety net waiting for us. Just remember that you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of registration to take advantage of this offer.
Player Props for USA vs. Belgium
Let’s talk strategy. When I’m looking to key in on a nice payout using my no-sweat entries, I love diving into the anytime goalscorer market. Both the USA and Belgium boast dangerous attacking options, setting the stage for plenty of action in the final third.
Player (Team)
Anytime Goalscorer
Ricardo Pepi (USA)
+175
Christian Pulisic (USA)
+194
Haji Wright (USA)
+198
Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium)
+212
Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)
+257
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)
+268
These high-stakes player projections are the exact type of markets where we can confidently apply our initial entries. Whether you want to back an American striker like Ricardo Pepi to find the back of the net or expect a moment of brilliance from a Belgian playmaker like Kevin De Bruyne, building a lineup using these props is a brilliant way to leverage your up to $200 in no-sweat action.
Register Using the Betr Promo Code
Ready to build your entries? Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Belgium match is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly set up:
Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the Betr promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.
Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your new account. You must make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.
Place Your Entries: Here comes the fun part. Build and submit up to two daily fantasy entries of up to $100 each. You can use the player projections from the USA vs. Belgium matchup or any other available market.
Receive Your Betr Bucks (If Needed): If your entries hit, congratulations on the win. But if you lose, Betr will cover your losses by crediting your account with up to $200 in Betr Bucks.
With those no-sweat entries in your back pocket, you have all the firepower you need to confidently attack today’s World Cup slate.