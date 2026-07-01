Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesBy using the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can unlock up to a $200 bonus to use on today’s MLB and World Cup action. Sign up here to start making picks with this welcome offer. Here is how the offer breaks down: you receive two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If either of your entries happens to lose, you will get your entry fee right back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, all new players will also receive a free pick at sign-up. Whether you want to use this welcome offer on a marquee matchup like the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Atlanta Braves, or a World Cup matchup, there is nothing better than playing with a safety net.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Releases $200 Welcome BonusThis Betr welcome offer is strictly available for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. When you claim this promotion, you secure two separate no-sweat entries worth up to $100 each, totaling a maximum of $200 in bonus value. If either of your qualifying entries falls flat, Betr refunds your entry amount in Betr Bucks, ensuring we have a second chance to construct a winning ticket. These no-sweat entries can be applied directly to today’s MLB slate, offering the perfect safety net for your baseball handicapping. For instance, I love looking at the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Whether you are backing Atlanta’s probable pitcher Reynaldo López or projecting a massive offensive performance against St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy, your first two entries up to $100 each will be fully covered.
MLB Projections for Wednesday NightUsing your Betr promo code is incredibly easy when we look at a star-studded matchup like the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies. With two premier starting pitchers taking the mound and a lineup full of power hitters, there are plenty of player props to key into our no-sweat entries. Let’s check out the morning line for tonight’s stars:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Paul Skenes (PIT)
|N/A
|O/U 7.5
|Zack Wheeler (PHI)
|N/A
|O/U 7.5
|Bryce Harper (PHI)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Trea Turner (PHI)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Alec Bohm (PHI)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Bryan Reynolds (PIT)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Brandon Lowe (PIT)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|Ryan O’Hearn (PIT)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A
|J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
|O/U 0.5
|N/A