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Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

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By using the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can unlock up to a $200 bonus to use on today’s MLB and World Cup action. Sign up here to start making picks with this welcome offer.
Here is how the offer breaks down: you receive two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If either of your entries happens to lose, you will get your entry fee right back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, all new players will also receive a free pick at sign-up. Whether you want to use this welcome offer on a marquee matchup like the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Atlanta Braves, or a World Cup matchup, there is nothing better than playing with a safety net.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Releases $200 Welcome Bonus

This Betr welcome offer is strictly available for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. When you claim this promotion, you secure two separate no-sweat entries worth up to $100 each, totaling a maximum of $200 in bonus value. If either of your qualifying entries falls flat, Betr refunds your entry amount in Betr Bucks, ensuring we have a second chance to construct a winning ticket. These no-sweat entries can be applied directly to today’s MLB slate, offering the perfect safety net for your baseball handicapping. For instance, I love looking at the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Whether you are backing Atlanta’s probable pitcher Reynaldo López or projecting a massive offensive performance against St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy, your first two entries up to $100 each will be fully covered.

MLB Projections for Wednesday Night

Using your Betr promo code is incredibly easy when we look at a star-studded matchup like the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies. With two premier starting pitchers taking the mound and a lineup full of power hitters, there are plenty of player props to key into our no-sweat entries. Let’s check out the morning line for tonight’s stars:
Player Hits Strikeouts
Paul Skenes (PIT) N/A O/U 7.5
Zack Wheeler (PHI) N/A O/U 7.5
Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A
Trea Turner (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A
Kyle Schwarber (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A
Alec Bohm (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A
Bryan Reynolds (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A
Brandon Lowe (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A
Ryan O’Hearn (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A
J.T. Realmuto (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A
When I’m constructing my picks for tonight, the data suggests some distinct advantages if you are looking to play the over. Philadelphia’s ace, Zack Wheeler, enters tonight with a strikeout line set at 7.5. Wheeler has comfortably exceeded 7.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts—averaging 8.5 K’s per game—making his Over an intriguing and highly playable option. On the other side of the diamond, rookie phenom Paul Skenes shares that same 7.5 strikeout line. Skenes has eclipsed this number in eight of his last 12 road outings, suggesting a very real chance he hits the over away from home. In the batter’s box, recent hitting trends point toward a few standout options to anchor your entries. Kyle Schwarber is in excellent form at his home ballpark, having exceeded 0.5 hits in 80% of his last five home contests. For Pittsburgh, second baseman Brandon Lowe has been incredibly reliable on the road. Lowe has recorded 74 total hits in 79 games played this season. With an 88% cover rate, hammering the over on Lowe’s 0.5 hits prop is a highly favorable selection to boost our payouts.

Guide for Using the Betr Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, painless process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account here. You will be asked to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Completing this quick registration step and using the Betr promo code WTOP will successfully trigger your eligibility for the no-sweat entries. Once your account is set up, the next step is funding your wallet using one of Betr’s secure deposit methods. Keep in mind, you do not need to deposit the full $200 simply to sign up; however, you will need to do so in order to realize the maximum value of the promotion. After your deposit is processed, your tokens will be ready to roll. Whether you want to utilize your free pick on the Cincinnati Reds visiting the 52-win Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, or use your no-sweat entries to chase a bigger payout on any other matchup across the schedule, your account will be fully equipped for a great night of fantasy.

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