Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Betr Promo Code WTOP Releases $200 Welcome Bonus

MLB Projections for Wednesday Night

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes (PIT) N/A O/U 7.5 Zack Wheeler (PHI) N/A O/U 7.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A Brandon Lowe (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A Ryan O’Hearn (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A

Guide for Using the Betr Promo Code