BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for France-Spain World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of a massive knockout soccer match, and as we gear up for the upcoming World Cup semifinal between France and Spain, new users have a real chance at a nice pay day. By using the right BetMGM promo code here, you can unlock an incredible welcome offer tailored specifically to your location.

If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get a special “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For our friends in all other participating U.S. states, you are looking at a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. I’m already handicapping this matchup, and whether you’re backing the French attack or the Spanish midfield, this promo gives us the perfect way to get some serious skin in the game.

BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup Semifinals

Let’s break down the available offers for this massive international fixture so we know exactly what we’re working with.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

Claim Your Welcome Offer Today

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, using the promo code TOP150 unlocks a sweet “bet $10, win $150” welcome offer. Just place a $10 qualifying wager on either France or Spain, and if that initial bet cashes, you’ll see an extra $150 in bonus bets hit your account to use on future tournament action.

If you are betting from any other eligible U.S. state, you will use the promo code TOP1500 to grab a highly rewarding $1,500 first-bet offer. I love using this type of offer to take a slightly bigger swing on the moneyline. If your opening wager on this clash at Dallas Stadium falls short, BetMGM refunds your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. It is a fantastic way to chase those bigger payouts with a little peace of mind.

Preview for France vs. Spain

We are set for an absolute classic on on July 14th with kickoff at 3 pm ET. France and Spain are bringing their heavyweight pedigrees to Arlington, TX, battling for a coveted spot in the World Cup final. Handicapping international knockout soccer is always a puzzle, but there is nothing better than seeing two giant nations leave it all on the pitch for 90 minutes—and potentially extra time or penalties—to decide who advances to the championship match.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type France Draw Spain Moneyline +135 +210 +210 Total Goals O2.5 (-110) — U2.5 (-115)

The early data tells us we’re in for a tightly contested fixture. Current pre-match probabilities give France a slight edge, listing a 40.9% chance for a France victory in regulation. Spain enters the matchup with a 29.8% win probability, while the likelihood of a draw sits closely behind at 29.3%.

When I’m looking for an angle, I always check the recent head-to-head history. These two squads clashed in the UEFA Euro playoffs on July 9, 2024, where Spain walked away with a 2-1 victory over France at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Spain will look to replicate that clinical attacking success, while France is eager to flip the script and punch their ticket to the final.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze, and I’ll walk you through the steps so we can get right to the fun part: placing our bets. Follow these straightforward instructions to ensure your account is set up and ready for kickoff:

Sign Up: Begin the registration process here. Enter Personal Details: You will need to securely create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Apply the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, be sure to enter the correct code for your location. Use promo code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are in any other eligible state, use promo code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Once your identity is verified, head over to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or a debit card) to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and lock in your qualifying wager on the France vs. Spain match. Whether you are playing for the “bet $10, win $150” promo or utilizing the $1,500 first-bet offer, your initial wager will finalize the activation process.

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