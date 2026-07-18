BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bet for World Cup + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or MLB this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $1,500 first bet in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get started.

There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. New players can start betting on the World Cup games or MLB slate. Activate either offer on BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on either of these monumental international games or even the daily slate of MLB action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are preparing to wager on the high-stakes third-place playoff, the ultimate final of the World Cup, or a mid-summer MLB matchup, BetMGM has exceptional sign-up opportunities available. Take a look at the table below for a quick breakdown of the current BetMGM welcome promotions.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 18, 2026

Bettors looking to get in on the action for the upcoming slate of World Cup matches can utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code to secure a high-value welcome offer. The best part of these promotions is their flexibility; they can be used on any of the scheduled World Cup matches on July 18 or July 19, or even on ongoing MLB regular-season games. Whether backing France or England in the third-place playoff, picking a winner between Spain and Argentina in the final, or wagering on the diamond, the welcome bonus applies seamlessly to the matchup of your choice.

The specific BetMGM offer you receive depends entirely on your location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer using code TOP150. Users in all other participating US states (excluding New York) have exclusive access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer with code TOP1500. Entering the applicable promo code during registration locks in the respective promotion before placing an opening wager.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup comes to a thrilling conclusion with two pivotal matches remaining on the schedule. The action kicks off on July 18 with a high-stakes third-place playoff between European powerhouses France and England. Then, on July 19, a champion will be crowned as Spain squares off against Argentina in the grand finale of the knockout stage. Both matches offer a wide variety of betting markets. Additionally, bettors looking beyond the soccer pitch can utilize their bonus on the full slate of MLB games happening on these same dates, taking advantage of mid-summer baseball matchups across the country.

Take a look at the current moneyline and total goals odds for the final two World Cup matchups:

Match Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals France vs England -120 / +290 / +275 O/U 3.5 (+115 / -143) Spain vs Argentina +125 / +200 / +250 O/U 2.5 (+125 / -159)

The battle for bronze features France taking on England on July 18. Referee Jesus Valenzuela Saez will oversee this third-place playoff as both squads look to bounce back from their respective semifinal defeats and end their World Cup campaigns on a high note. Oddsmakers currently favor France at -120 to secure the victory in regulation, while England sits as a +275 underdog. The total goals line is set at 3.5, with the under favored at -143, indicating expectations for a relatively competitive and defensively mindful matchup.

The tournament culminates with the highly anticipated World Cup final on July 19, where Spain and Argentina will vie for international soccer supremacy. Slavko Vincic has been appointed as the main referee for this monumental clash. Spain enters the contest as slight favorites on the moneyline at +125, with Argentina positioned at +250 and a regulation draw priced at +200. The total for the final is set at a tighter 2.5 goals, with the under heavily juiced to -159. Both sides will undoubtedly lean on their tactical discipline and defensive structure in what projects to be a tense, closely contested fight for the 2026 trophy.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming a welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the final matches of the tournament kick off:

Create an Account: Begin by visiting their desktop site to register a new account. Standard personal information to verify identity, such as full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, will be required. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, a prompt will appear to enter a promotional code. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia must enter bonus code TOP150. Users registering in any other participating state must use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once the account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: After the initial deposit is successful, the offer is officially activated. Place a qualifying wager on any of the World Cup matches on the schedule or an MLB game.

Whether backing France or England in the third-place playoff, saving a first bet for the highly anticipated championship clash between Spain and Argentina, or betting on the MLB diamond, the chosen welcome offer applies seamlessly to the wager. Place a qualifying bet and enjoy the thrilling sports action.