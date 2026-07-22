BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet for Wednesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this week. Set up a new account in select states with bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.

These promos provide players with opportunities to raise the stakes on MLB or any other sport. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans throughout the season. Not to mention, the college football and NLF seasons are right around the corner as well.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Secure $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 22, 2026

The specific welcome offer you receive depends on your location. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus. By using the code TOP150, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For users in all other participating US states, the welcome promo is streamlined exclusively to the $1,500 first bet offer using the code TOP1500. Simply place your first wager on any MLB matchup, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the New York Yankees. If that first bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake entirely in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

How to Bet on Late MLB Games

Before submitting a bet slip, review the latest moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for the MLB slate provided by BetMGM:

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees -189 / Pirates +155 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+105) / Pirates +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -125 / Orioles +105 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+155) / Orioles +1.5 (-189) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Braves -115 / Padres -105 Runline: Braves +1.5 (-189) / Padres -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)



Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees The Yankees (56-44) enter this contest as heavy moneyline favorites to host the Pirates (52-49). New York is sending Max Fried to the mound, while Pittsburgh counters with Bubba Chandler. Look out for Yankees slugger Ben Rice, who leads the team with 71 RBIs. The Pirates will try to break through against Fried by leaning on outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who brings 59 RBIs and an .862 OPS to the plate.

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves The Braves (58-42) will clash with the Padres (50-51) in a tightly lined contest. The Braves feature Matt Olson, who anchors the lineup with an .873 OPS and 59 RBIs, alongside Michael Harris II with 59 RBIs of his own. They will face Padres probable starter Michael King. On the flip side, San Diego brings Manny Machado (59 RBIs) to test Braves starting pitcher Martín Pérez.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to set up your account and lock in your offer before the first pitch: