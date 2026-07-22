BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet for Wednesday MLB Games

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this week. Set up a new account in select states with bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.
These promos provide players with opportunities to raise the stakes on MLB or any other sport. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans throughout the season. Not to mention, the college football and NLF seasons are right around the corner as well.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Secure $1,500 First Bet
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|July 22, 2026
The specific welcome offer you receive depends on your location. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus. By using the code TOP150, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.
For users in all other participating US states, the welcome promo is streamlined exclusively to the $1,500 first bet offer using the code TOP1500. Simply place your first wager on any MLB matchup, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the New York Yankees. If that first bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake entirely in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.
How to Bet on Late MLB Games
Before submitting a bet slip, review the latest moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for the MLB slate provided by BetMGM:
- Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
- Moneyline: Yankees -189 / Pirates +155
- Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+105) / Pirates +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 9 (Over -115 / Under -105)
- Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Moneyline: Red Sox -125 / Orioles +105
- Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+155) / Orioles +1.5 (-189)
- Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)
- San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
- Moneyline: Braves -115 / Padres -105
- Runline: Braves +1.5 (-189) / Padres -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees The Yankees (56-44) enter this contest as heavy moneyline favorites to host the Pirates (52-49). New York is sending Max Fried to the mound, while Pittsburgh counters with Bubba Chandler. Look out for Yankees slugger Ben Rice, who leads the team with 71 RBIs. The Pirates will try to break through against Fried by leaning on outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who brings 59 RBIs and an .862 OPS to the plate.
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves The Braves (58-42) will clash with the Padres (50-51) in a tightly lined contest. The Braves feature Matt Olson, who anchors the lineup with an .873 OPS and 59 RBIs, alongside Michael Harris II with 59 RBIs of his own. They will face Padres probable starter Michael King. On the flip side, San Diego brings Manny Machado (59 RBIs) to test Braves starting pitcher Martín Pérez.
Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to set up your account and lock in your offer before the first pitch:
- Create and Register an Account: Visit the desktop site to begin registration. Provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity and create your new profile.
- Enter the Correct Bonus Code: While filling out your registration, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP150. If you are registering in any other participating state, use bonus code TOP1500.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure deposit methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit card) to activate the offer.
- Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and the appropriate bonus code applied, browse the MLB markets and place your initial wager to activate your welcome bonus.