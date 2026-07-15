BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Users in all other eligible US states have a $1,500 first-bet offer available.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup Semifinals

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Soccer Bonus

Preview for England vs. Argentina

Odds for Wednesday Afternoon

Bet Type England Draw Argentina Moneyline +160 +188 +200 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+138) — Under 2.5 (-175)

How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your specific location. Enter TOP150 if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to opt-in for the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Enter TOP1500 if you are in any other eligible US state to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10. Place Your Wager: Head over to the soccer betting markets and place your first real-money wager on the England vs. Argentina match.