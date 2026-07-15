BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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There is nothing better than the thrill of high-stakes tournament soccer. As England and Argentina prepare to clash in this highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal, new players can use a BetMGM bonus codehere to get in on the action. Depending on your location, this BetMGM new user bonus delivers immense value for this massive international showdown.
Here is the game plan for this welcome offer:
Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer.
Users in all other eligible US states have a $1,500 first-bet offer available.
The purpose of this article is to explain exactly how new BetMGM users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup match. We are in this together, so let’s break down how to get started and build that bankroll.
BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup Semifinals
Before the whistle blows in Atlanta, we need to get our betting strategy straight. Below is a breakdown of the current welcome promotions available. I always check my state’s specific promo before locking anything in, and you should too. Depending on where you are wagering from, here are the details of the BetMGM bonus code you will need for this upcoming World Cup match:
BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus
BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First-Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Soccer Bonus
For new users looking to wager on the upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks two distinct introductory offers.
If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Simply place a $10 moneyline wager or another qualifying bet on this fixture, and if your ticket cashes, BetMGM will credit your account with a $150 bonus. You must use this specific offer in these states, but it is a fantastic way to secure a win right out of the gate.
Bettors located in all other eligible US states (excluding NY) only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. With this promo, you can place your opening wager on England or Argentina with total confidence. I love using a first-bet offer to take a swing at a bigger payout—maybe keying a specific goalscorer or putting together a lucrative same-game parlay.
If your initial bet on the match results in a loss, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a real chance to bounce back as the World Cup continues.
Preview for England vs. Argentina
England and Argentina are set to face off in a massive FIFA World Cup semifinal clash that has all of us buzzing. The match will take place at in Atlanta, GA, with kickoff scheduled for July 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The winner will go on to face Spain in the final, while the loser will meet France for 3rd place.
Odds for Wednesday Afternoon
Bet Type
England
Draw
Argentina
Moneyline
+160
+188
+200
Total Goals
Over 2.5 (+138)
—
Under 2.5 (-175)
According to the latest probability data, England has a slight edge with a 35.1% chance of winning in regulation. Argentina follows incredibly closely with a 31.8% chance of victory, while the likelihood of a draw stands at 33.1%.
How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code
Getting started and claiming your welcome offer for the England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM promotion before kickoff so you are ready for a nice pay day:
Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.
Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your specific location. Enter TOP150 if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to opt-in for the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Enter TOP1500 if you are in any other eligible US state to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10.
Place Your Wager: Head over to the soccer betting markets and place your first real-money wager on the England vs. Argentina match.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)