BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 UFC 329 Bonus for McGregor-Holloway Fight

Photo Credit: Craig dudek Photo Credit: Craig dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig dudek Photo Credit: Craig dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here to get one of two rewards in time for tonight’s huge Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor fight and the rest of the UFC 329 card.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Before Holloway and McGregor step into the octagon, it is an optimal time to analyze the details of the latest BetMGM welcome promos. Depending on the state you are betting from, you can claim one of two offers to maximize your potential return on investment for this fight.

Review the table below for a breakdown of the available BetMGM bonus codes and their corresponding state-specific offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On July 11th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Bet $10, Get $150 Or $1,500 First Bet

As Holloway and McGregor prepare for their showdown, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a specialized BetMGM bonus offer. By placing a minimal $10 wager on this high-stakes bout, new users in these select markets will receive $150 in bonus bets, provided their initial wager is graded as a win.

For sports fans residing in all other legal BetMGM operating states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your opening wager on the Holloway vs. McGregor contest loses, BetMGM will refund your initial stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. This structure ensures you maintain betting capital and have another opportunity to wager on future events even if your first prediction falls short.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code On Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor

Bet Type Max Holloway Conor McGregor Moneyline -235 +190

McGregor enters the matchup as an underdog, listed with +190 odds in his first fight since 2021. Holloway, listed at -235, will look to capitalize on any potential rust.

From a forecasting perspective, this unprecedented matchup offers an unpredictable and exciting opportunity. No matter which side you are backing, you will be able to put your offer to use.

Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor bout is a straightforward, step-by-step process. To ensure your account is properly funded and credited before the opening bell, follow these instructions to claim your promotion: