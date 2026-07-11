BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 UFC 329 Bonus for McGregor-Holloway Fight

Create your new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here to get one of two rewards in time for tonight’s huge Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor fight and the rest of the UFC 329 card.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor Fight
Before Holloway and McGregor step into the octagon, it is an optimal time to analyze the details of the latest BetMGM welcome promos. Depending on the state you are betting from, you can claim one of two offers to maximize your potential return on investment for this fight.
Review the table below for a breakdown of the available BetMGM bonus codes and their corresponding state-specific offers:
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Information Verified On
|July 11th, 2026
|Offer Confirmed By
|WTOP
BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Bet $10, Get $150 Or $1,500 First Bet
As Holloway and McGregor prepare for their showdown, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a specialized BetMGM bonus offer. By placing a minimal $10 wager on this high-stakes bout, new users in these select markets will receive $150 in bonus bets, provided their initial wager is graded as a win.
For sports fans residing in all other legal BetMGM operating states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your opening wager on the Holloway vs. McGregor contest loses, BetMGM will refund your initial stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. This structure ensures you maintain betting capital and have another opportunity to wager on future events even if your first prediction falls short.
Use BetMGM Bonus Code On Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor
|Bet Type
|Max Holloway
|Conor McGregor
|Moneyline
|-235
|+190
McGregor enters the matchup as an underdog, listed with +190 odds in his first fight since 2021. Holloway, listed at -235, will look to capitalize on any potential rust.
From a forecasting perspective, this unprecedented matchup offers an unpredictable and exciting opportunity. No matter which side you are backing, you will be able to put your offer to use.
Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Securing your welcome offer ahead of the Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor bout is a straightforward, step-by-step process. To ensure your account is properly funded and credited before the opening bell, follow these instructions to claim your promotion:
- Create an Account: Begin by clicking here to navigate to the sportsbook. You will need to register a new account by providing standard identity verification information, including your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical physical address.
- Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During the sign-up flow, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. Use the bonus code TOP1500 to unlock your offer.
- Fund Your Account: After registration is verified, proceed to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to successfully activate the promotion.
- Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the bonus code applied, you are officially positioned to place your qualifying wager on the Holloway vs. McGregor matchup.