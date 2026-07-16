BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 MLB Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on Phillies vs. Mets. New users in select states can secure a $150 bonus by signing up with bonus code TOP150. Click here to activate either offer.

Take advantage of this offer in time for Thursday’s Mets-Phillies matchup or any other game this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this BetMGM Sportsbook offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Grab $1,500 First Bet

Before the first pitch is thrown between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, eligible new players can secure a valuable sign-up promotion. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two different welcome offers using the specified BetMGM bonus code.

Here is a breakdown of the available offers and the corresponding bonus codes:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 16, 2026

Whether you are looking to unlock the $1,500 First-Bet Offer or the Bet $10 Get $150 promotion, these codes provide a clear path to exceptional value. Ensure you use the correct code for your region when creating your new account to lock in your specific promotion.

New players looking to wager on the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies have access to two distinct welcome promotions from BetMGM. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive the “bet $10, get $150” bonus offer. To claim this promotion, create a new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 wager on the game. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payout.

For users residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, only the massive $1,500 first-bet offer is available. After signing up and making an initial deposit, place your opening wager on the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup. If that first bet is unsuccessful, BetMGM will return your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This structure allows new users to approach their first wager with an added layer of bankroll security.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (40-57) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) in a crucial divisional matchup. As the Philadelphia Phillies look to maintain their strong position within the National League playoff picture, the New York Mets are searching for consistency to climb out of the bottom tier of the division standings.

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +110 -133 Total Over 9.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) Runline +1.5 (-179) -1.5 (+145)

The Philadelphia Phillies enter this contest as the favorites, a role they have thrived in throughout the 2026 campaign. The Philadelphia Phillies boast an impressive 44-23 record when favored this season. Conversely, the New York Mets have struggled when the odds are against them. The New York Mets hold just an 8-26 record as the underdog and have found it difficult to generate momentum on the road, where they are 19-29 overall.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the game is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. Follow these clear steps to activate your promotion: