BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spain-Austria World Cup

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet for Spain-Austria or any other World Cup game this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.
Whether you are looking to back a heavy favorite in the knockout rounds or build a tactical same-game parlay, a BetMGM bonus code unlocks premium value. This distinct offer provides a clear path to extracting value from this critical World Cup matchup.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup
Before Spain and Austria take the pitch for this crucial World Cup fixture, eligible bettors must understand which offer is available in their region. Review the table below to see which BetMGM promotion applies to your state:
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
|BetMGM Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|July 2, 2026
As Spain and Austria prepare to meet in the World Cup Round of 32, new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a unique “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. By registering with the designated bonus code and placing a $10 wager on this knockout stage clash, bettors in these four states will be awarded $150 in bonus bets provided their qualifying wager wins.
Meanwhile, new users residing in all other legal BetMGM operating states are eligible to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion enables fans to wager up to $1,500 on the upcoming Spain-Austria playoff match, ensuring that if their opening bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will refund the entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets.
Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on Spain vs Austria
Spain takes on Austria in a crucial World Cup Round of 32 playoff match. Both nations will battle for survival in the tournament and a coveted spot in the Round of 16, adding immense stakes to this matchup.
|Bet Type
|Spain
|Draw
|Austria
|Moneyline
|-350
|+475
|+875
If international soccer is not your primary focus, bettors can also apply these BetMGM welcome offers to the diamond. A full slate of MLB games is scheduled alongside the World Cup fixtures, offering numerous opportunities to wager on moneylines, run lines, or daily player props as teams push through the heart of the baseball season.
How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the crucial Spain vs. Austria World Cup clash is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your preferred promotion:
- Create an Account: Begin by registering a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct promotional code for your specific region. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter bonus code TOP150 to access the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. If you reside in any other eligible state, enter bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided by the sportsbook.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets (or the current MLB slate) and place your qualifying wager. If you claimed the first-bet offer and your initial wager is unsuccessful, you will be refunded your entire stake in bonus bets.