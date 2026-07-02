BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spain-Austria World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet for Spain-Austria or any other World Cup game this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.

Whether you are looking to back a heavy favorite in the knockout rounds or build a tactical same-game parlay, a BetMGM bonus code unlocks premium value. This distinct offer provides a clear path to extracting value from this critical World Cup matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before Spain and Austria take the pitch for this crucial World Cup fixture, eligible bettors must understand which offer is available in their region. Review the table below to see which BetMGM promotion applies to your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 2, 2026

As Spain and Austria prepare to meet in the World Cup Round of 32, new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a unique “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. By registering with the designated bonus code and placing a $10 wager on this knockout stage clash, bettors in these four states will be awarded $150 in bonus bets provided their qualifying wager wins.

Meanwhile, new users residing in all other legal BetMGM operating states are eligible to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion enables fans to wager up to $1,500 on the upcoming Spain-Austria playoff match, ensuring that if their opening bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will refund the entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on Spain vs Austria

Spain takes on Austria in a crucial World Cup Round of 32 playoff match. Both nations will battle for survival in the tournament and a coveted spot in the Round of 16, adding immense stakes to this matchup.

Bet Type Spain Draw Austria Moneyline -350 +475 +875

If international soccer is not your primary focus, bettors can also apply these BetMGM welcome offers to the diamond. A full slate of MLB games is scheduled alongside the World Cup fixtures, offering numerous opportunities to wager on moneylines, run lines, or daily player props as teams push through the heart of the baseball season.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the crucial Spain vs. Austria World Cup clash is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your preferred promotion: