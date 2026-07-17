BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet on Friday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign uo with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet on these MLB games. New users in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.

Friday is all about baseball, and bettors can go all in on the games. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of options for first-time bettors. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) take on the New York Yankees (54-42) or the Tampa Bay Rays (56-38) visit the Boston Red Sox (46-48), new users can utilize the latest sportsbook promotions to get ready for the action.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 17, 2026

Whether you are looking to back Jared Jones and the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-47) or Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians (51-46), BetMGM has multiple sign-up options available to get you in the game. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which credits your account with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new users located in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first bet offer. If your first wager on the MLB slate is unsuccessful, you will receive your initial wager amount back in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to place your bets on the upcoming MLB action? Here is a look at the latest consensus odds for the games:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

Moneyline: Dodgers -110 / Yankees -109

Dodgers -110 / Yankees -109 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+145) / Yankees +1.5 (-175)

Dodgers -1.5 (+145) / Yankees +1.5 (-175) Total: 9 (Over -118 / Under -102)

9 (Over -118 / Under -102) Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Moneyline: Rays -105 / Red Sox -114

Rays -105 / Red Sox -114 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+157) / Red Sox +1.5 (-190)

Rays -1.5 (+157) / Red Sox +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

9 (Over -105 / Under -115) Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Guardians

Moneyline: Pirates +109 / Guardians -130

Pirates +109 / Guardians -130 Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-201) / Guardians -1.5 (+165)

Pirates +1.5 (-201) / Guardians -1.5 (+165) Total: 7.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

The marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Yankees. This heavyweight clash highlights two of the game’s brightest stars. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani enters the contest boasting a .293 batting average with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs. On the other side, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will look to add to his own impressive tally of 17 home runs and 38 RBIs. With the moneyline incredibly tight (Dodgers -110, Yankees -109), oddsmakers expect a thrilling, back-and-forth battle.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cleveland Guardians. The Pirates will be leaning heavily on rookie phenom Paul Skenes, who has dazzled this season with a 3.572 ERA and 130 strikeouts. Skenes will face a stern test against a Guardians lineup looking to defend their standing as -130 moneyline favorites. With a low total set at 7.5 runs, this game has the statistical makings of a classic pitchers’ duel.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and get ready for the MLB slate:

Enter Your Information: You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, address, and email) to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct code for your state: If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use bonus code TOP150 to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” deal. If you are located in any other participating state, use bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 first bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or credit/debit card) to officially activate the offer.

After your initial deposit is processed, you are all set to browse the MLB markets and place your first wager on the games.