BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or any other sport. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to secure a $150 bonus for England-Argentina (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Although these BetMGM promos apply to a wide range of markets, the marquee option on Wednesday is in international soccer. Bet on Argentina or England as these two nations compete for a spot in the World Cup final.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before England and Argentina take the pitch, it is essential to understand the welcome promotions available in your region. The specific offer you receive depends on your current state, so check the table below for the precise details and the correct promo code required during registration.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On July 15, 2026

For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a straightforward “Bet $10, Get $150” promotional offer. To claim this bonus, sign up, make a deposit, and place a minimum $10 wager on the World Cup semifinal match between England and Argentina. If that qualifying wager wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash winnings.

For sports fans in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer using the bonus code TOP1500. After registering and funding your account, you can place your initial wager on either England or Argentina. If that first bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum, providing an immediate opportunity to get back into the action.

England vs. Argentina Betting Preview, Odds

England takes on Argentina in a massive World Cup semifinal clash, with a coveted spot in the tournament final against Spain on the line. With a trip to the championship match at stake, these two international soccer powers are preparing for a tightly contested battle in the playoff phase.

Bet Type England Draw Argentina Moneyline +160 +188 +200

This game is a toss-up according to oddsmakers. England is the slight favorite, but we know that anything can happen when these two teams step onto the pitch. Will Lionel Messi’s dream continue as Argentina attempts to repeat as champions or will England finally make it back to a World Cup final?

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, structured process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your BetMGM promotion before the semifinal gets underway: