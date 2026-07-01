BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet to use on the World Cup or any other sport this weekend. Register with bonus code TOP150 in select states to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

This offer applies to any sport on BetMGM Sportsbook, including MLB, golf and tennis. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup on Wednesday. USA will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Matchups

Whether you are looking to place a wager on the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or any other team competing in the World Cup, utilizing the latest BetMGM welcome offer is a strategic way to start. Depending on your current state, you can take advantage of different promotions to maximize your initial betting experience on the tournament.

Below is a complete breakdown of the available BetMGM offers, the corresponding bonus codes, and the key terms associated with each promotion:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 1, 2026

As the United States prepares to clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup, eligible new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a lucrative sign-up opportunity. By applying the proper BetMGM bonus code during registration, bettors in these four states can claim a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. This means if you place a $10 qualifying wager on this highly anticipated knockout fixture and your ticket cashes, you will receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payouts.

For sports fans located outside of those specific regions, BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to dive into the soccer action. First-time users in all other participating legal US states can place their opening wager on the United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup with peace of mind. If that initial bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund the entire stake of your qualifying wager, up to a maximum of $1,500, paid back in bonus bets to use on future games.

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds, Analysis

The United States will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2, 2026, in a critical Round of 32 clash in the World Cup. With both nations vying for survival in the tournament’s knockout rounds, the stakes could not be higher as they look to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

Bet Type United States Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina Moneyline -275 +380 +700

If your sports betting appetite extends beyond the soccer pitch, this BetMGM bonus code is highly versatile. Bettors can also apply these welcome offers to the daily slate of Major League Baseball (MLB) games. It is an excellent opportunity to wager on mid-summer MLB action as teams battle for divisional positioning heading toward the All-Star break.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup clash is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your specific sign-up bonus before kickoff:

Sign Up: Visit their website to begin. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the correct promo code for your region. Use BetMGM promo code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are registering from any other participating legal betting state, enter BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or major credit/debit cards) in order to activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Head over to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place your qualifying wager on the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or any other eligible betting market.

By completing these steps, you will be fully set up to enjoy the tournament action with your BetMGM welcome bonus applied to your new account.