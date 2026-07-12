BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB All-Star Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I’m looking at the board for today’s diamond matchups, and there’s nothing better than stepping up to the plate with a massive advantage. If you want a real chance at a nice pay day on today’s MLB schedule, using a BetMGM bonus code is the way to go. Sign up here to start with a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are required to use our specific code to claim a “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion, while bettors in all other participating states unlock a massive $1,500 first bet offer. That means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet—maybe backing the 61-35 Los Angeles Dodgers against the 48-47 Arizona Diamondbacks—and if it loses, BetMGM refunds your wager in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB Before the All-Star Break

When I’m handicapping a big slate, I always look for ways to maximize my bankroll, and these welcome offers do exactly that. Depending on your location, you can claim one of the following sign-up promotions to use on any of today’s matchups:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 12, 2026

Details of Each Welcome Offer

If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must claim the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer using the promo code TOP150. Simply place a $10 moneyline or runline wager on a team you think has a real chance to win, and if your ticket cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard winnings.

For those of us in all other participating US states, BetMGM offers a fantastic safety net with their $1,500 first bet offer via bonus code TOP1500. You can swing for the fences by wagering up to $1,500 on your first cash bet. If your chosen team—like the 54-40 Atlanta Braves taking on the 50-44 St. Louis Cardinals—comes up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to that $1,500 maximum. It’s a brilliant way to step out of your comfort zone and chase a bigger payout with total confidence.

MLB Betting Odds for Sunday

Once we’ve got our offers locked in, it’s time to build a winning ticket. Here are the current runlines, moneylines, and totals for tonight’s games:

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Moneyline: Braves +106 | Cardinals -127

Braves +106 | Cardinals -127 Runline: Braves +1.5 (-194) | Cardinals -1.5 (+160)

Braves +1.5 (-194) | Cardinals -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 (Over -116 | Under -104)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Moneyline: Astros +114 | Rangers -136

Astros +114 | Rangers -136 Runline: Astros +1.5 (-183) | Rangers -1.5 (+152)

Astros +1.5 (-183) | Rangers -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 (Over -103 | Under -118)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +188 | Dodgers -229

Diamondbacks +188 | Dodgers -229 Runline: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-109) | Dodgers -1.5 (-111)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-109) | Dodgers -1.5 (-111) Total: 9.5 (Over -102 | Under -118)

Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres

Moneyline: Blue Jays -130 | Padres +109

Blue Jays -130 | Padres +109 Runline: Blue Jays -1.5 (+127) | Padres +1.5 (-153)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+127) | Padres +1.5 (-153) Total: 8.5 (Over -120 | Under -101)

Tonight’s Premier Matchups

I’m eyeing the NL West tonight, where the 61-35 Los Angeles Dodgers are laying heavy juice as home favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ elite offense is anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .290 batting average, 21 home runs, and 57 RBIs over 331 at-bats. Freddie Freeman has also been incredibly reliable, adding 15 homers and a .293 average to the lineup. If we’re looking for an underdog angle on the runline, the Diamondbacks will counter with the power of Ketel Marte, who boasts 17 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Meanwhile, we’ve got a fantastic intrastate battle between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Houston’s offense relies heavily on the bat of Yordan Alvarez. Through 346 at-bats, Alvarez has launched 31 home runs, collected 70 RBIs, and maintained a stellar .315 batting average. The Rangers will lean on Josh Jung, who leads their offensive effort with a .294 average and 34 RBIs. It’s the perfect spot to string together some correlated plays for a nice pay day.

How to Use the Best BetMGM Bonus Code

Follow these simple steps to activate your offer today:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information—like your full name, date of birth, email address, and home address—so the sportsbook can verify your identity. Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the correct promo code for your region. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, input bonus code TOP150. If you are registering from any other participating state, punch in bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier. Make a deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods (like PayPal, online banking, or major debit cards) to officially activate the promotion. Place Your First Bet: With your bankroll funded and the bonus code applied, you are ready to get in the trenches. Scan today’s MLB schedule, handicap your favorite matchup, and lock in your wager. Whether you want to back the Houston Astros on the moneyline or take the Toronto Blue Jays on the runline, you’ve got a great setup for a potential payout.

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