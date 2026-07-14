BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB All-Star Game Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We all love a nice payday, especially when we’re gearing up for a classic showdown on the diamond. The BetMGM bonus code is your ticket to a serious bankroll boost ahead of the AL American League vs NL National League clash. New users can sign up here to start with a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.

Here is how the board looks: If you’re betting in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. If you’re in any other participating US state, you have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer for this highly anticipated matchup. I’m taking advantage of this promo for the next big game, and it’s a great opportunity for you to do the same.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the AL vs. NL

Before we start handicapping the upcoming showdown between the AL American League and the NL National League, take a look at the welcome promotions available. Depending on your state, you’ll use one of two specific codes.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offers

Understanding your wagers is how we beat the books. New customers can leverage the BetMGM bonus code to unlock one of two distinct welcome offers before the first pitch.

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use code TOP150. There is no choice between offers in these states; this code exclusively locks you into the “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. It’s a fantastic deal for a low upfront investment—simply place a $10 qualifying wager on the game, and if your ticket cashes, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

For my fellow punters in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM features a heavyweight $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500. This promotion means you can place your initial wager on the AL vs NL showdown knowing that if your first bet loses, you will be refunded with bonus bets equal to your original stake, up to a maximum of $1,500. It’s a great way to swing for the fences and chase a bigger payout with your first ticket.

MLB All-Star Game Betting Preview

The AL American League will face off against the NL National League at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The game is scheduled for July 14th at 8 pm ET, and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type AL American League NL National League Moneyline +118 -140 Total Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-177) -1.5 (+147)

The morning line slightly favors the NL National League on the moneyline at -140, with the total runs line set at 7.5 for the contest. When I’m looking at a game filled with elite arms, pitching often dominates the early innings. If you want to fade the public’s love for home runs, looking at that Under 7.5 could be a smart angle to consider.

How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code Today

Grabbing your welcome offer ahead of the AL American League vs NL National League matchup is a simple and straightforward process. Here is the exact playbook we use to get up and running:

Register a New Account: Begin the sign-up process here. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During registration, it is critical to input the correct bonus code for your region. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Bettors in all other participating states should use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: To finalize the activation of your offer, place your qualifying first wager on the AL American League vs NL National League showdown or any other available market.

By completing these steps, your account will be successfully activated and eligible for either the bet $10, get $150 bonus promotion or the $1,500 first-bet offer.

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