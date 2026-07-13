Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 MLB Bonus for the Home Run Derby Tonight

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Ahead of the Home Run Derby tonight, new customers can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can choose between a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” deal (win or lose) or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net in most participating states. Get started here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Home Run Derby

Before the first batter steps up to the plate, new bettors can claim a premium welcome bonus to use on this unique showcase event. Utilizing the designated bet365 bonus code unlocks a guaranteed bonus bet reward or a first-bet safety net, depending on your region and preference.

Below is a quick overview of the current bet365 MLB promotion:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (Most States)

Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins (MI, NJ, PA) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 13th, 2026

To activate this offer, simply register using the code WTOP365, deposit the minimum required amount, and place a qualifying wager.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details: Claim Your Welcome Offer

Understanding the terms of the bet365 bonus code is essential before placing your first wager on the MLB Home Run Derby. If you opt for the standard “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion—available in states like Illinois and Tennessee—you will receive your bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bet of at least $10 must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but placing a wager on a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account balance. You will need to act relatively quickly, as these bonus bets expire seven days after they are added.

Remember, bettors located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan get an extra boost. Alongside a heightened “Bet $10, Get $365” sportsbook bonus, new users from these states will also receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus on the Home Run Derby

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. Bettors must account for a brand-new, strategy-driven format that fundamentally changes how the Derby is contested:

No Timers or “Outs”: The clock has been eliminated. Strategy now relies entirely on swing efficiency and stamina rather than frantic pacing.

The clock has been eliminated. Strategy now relies entirely on swing efficiency and stamina rather than frantic pacing. Strict Swing Limits: Round 1 allows 20 swings per batter. Round 2 and the Finals drop to 15 swings. Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it results in a home run or not.

Round 1 allows 20 swings per batter. Round 2 and the Finals drop to 15 swings. Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it results in a home run or not. The “Last Swing” Rule: If a participant hits a home run on their final allotted swing of any round, they get to keep swinging until they fail to homer.

If a participant hits a home run on their final allotted swing of any round, they get to keep swinging until they fail to homer. Advancement and Seeding: There is no bracket for the first round. The four batters with the highest home run totals advance to the semifinals. They are then seeded based on their Round 1 totals (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists.

There is no bracket for the first round. The four batters with the highest home run totals advance to the semifinals. They are then seeded based on their Round 1 totals (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. Tiebreakers: A tie in Round 1 is decided by Home Run Distance. Any ties in Rounds 2 and 3 are settled by a sudden-death, three-swing swing-off.

MLB Home Run Derby Winner Odds & Analysis

Player Team Odds to Win Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies +340 Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays +425 Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox +475 Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals +650 Jordan Walker St. Louis Cardinals +650 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies +850 Ben Rice New York Yankees +900 Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox +1100

Due to the new swing-limit rules, analyzing the betting lines requires a focus on raw power and consistency rather than endurance. The Philadelphia Phillies boast two hometown competitors in Kyle Schwarber (+340) and Bryce Harper (+850). Both players will benefit from the familiar dimensions of Citizens Bank Park and the energy of the local crowd.

Meanwhile, high-upside power hitters like the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (+425) and the Chicago White Sox’s Munetaka Murakami (+475) present strong value at the top of the board. With the Round 1 tiebreaker coming down to pure Home Run Distance, players capable of hitting majestic, tape-measure shots hold a distinct statistical advantage if the opening round remains closely contested.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the action for the MLB Home Run Derby? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure you secure your bonus bets:

Register a New Account: Start by creating a new bet365 account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, address, and date of birth. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion. Download the App: To manage your wagers seamlessly, log into your new account via the bet365 mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 into your account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the MLB Home Run Derby or another eligible market.

Once your initial wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with your respective bonus bets or trigger your safety net, equipping you with the extra capital needed to enjoy the rest of the baseball season.