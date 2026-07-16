Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB Games

Set up your new account using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, which comes with a users choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. This link here gets you started to claim this welcome offer in time for the Mets vs. Phillies game tonight.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB, World Cup Bonus
Before you lock in your card for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, review the details of the promotion below to ensure you maximize your value.
|bet365 Promo Code
|WTOP365
|New bet365 User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 OR $1,000 Safety Net (Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins in MI, NJ, PA)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|July 16th, 2026
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Welcome Offer Breakdown
When you are ready to step up to the plate and register with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you are setting yourself up for success. I always recommend locking in guaranteed bonuses when you can. For most of us, placing a simple $10 wager on this Mets vs. Phillies matchup unlocks $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether our ticket cashes or busts. Just keep in mind your first bet needs to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500.
In handicapping terms, adding a -450 moneyline favorite to your slip is perfectly fine for your qualifying bet, but trying to play it too safe with a heavy -800 favorite will not cut it. Once that wager settles, your bonus bets hit your account, giving you a full seven days to use them before they expire.
Remember, players in most states can choose the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net instead, which refunds your first wager in bonus bets if it happens to lose. And if you are joining us from PA, NJ, or MI, that standard $10 bet unlocks a massive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 free casino spins. We’re in this together, so let’s make sure you are building a smart strategy with these rewards!
Use Bet365 on Mets vs. Phillies Tonight
The New York Mets (40-57) are packing their bags to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43). This matchup goes down on July 16, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. Whether you are a casual fan or a daily grinder, this game offers some real chances to find value on the board.
New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds & Analysis
Here is a look at the current morning line and betting markets:
|Bet Type
|New York Mets
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Moneyline
|+105
|-139
|Total
|Over 9.5
|Under 9.5
|Runline
|+1.5 (-200)
|-1.5 (+150)
Odds as of July 16, 2026 from Bet365.
When I dive into the betting trends for this one, I’m looking closely at how these teams handle expectations. The Philadelphia Phillies have absolutely thrived when oddsmakers lay the juice on them. They have compiled a robust 44-23 (.657) overall record as the favorite, and they hold a dominant 24-15 (.615) mark as the home favorite.
On the flip side, the New York Mets have struggled immensely when playing from behind the eight ball. Handicapping the Mets as underdogs has been a tough ride; they hold a dismal 8-26 (.235) record as underdogs overall and are just 7-19 (.269) when positioned as away underdogs. Offensively, the Phillies hold a clear statistical edge, pushing 424 runs across the plate with a .236 team batting average and a .398 slugging percentage. The Mets are lagging slightly behind with 398 total runs, batting .234 overall with a .381 slugging percentage.
How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Ready to get in on the action? Unlocking this offer before the first pitch is an incredibly straightforward process. Here is exactly how we do it:
- Create an Account: Start by registering a new account with bet365. You will need to drop in standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, and physical address.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, be absolutely sure to input the bonus code WTOP365. This is the key to entering the promotion.
- Claim the Offer: Once your account is set up, download and log into the bet365 app to officially claim your welcome offer of choice.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll by making a first-time deposit of at least $10. bet365 provides a variety of secure payment methods to complete this safely.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Mets vs. Phillies game. Once this bet is locked in, your offer will be fully activated, and you are ready to sweat out the action with the rest of us!