Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for July 4 World Cup + MLB Games

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Gear up for a loaded 4th of July Saturday across the World Cup and MLB slate with a $150 bonus when you redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup, MLB Bonus Saturday

As the World Cup Round of 16 odds board takes shape with compelling matches like Canada vs. Morocco and Paraguay vs. France, here is everything you need to know about locking in the latest bet365 sportsbook offer.

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 4th, 2026

Extracting Value: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

When you sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on any eligible market. Whether you want to back an underdog on the moneyline or play a tactical total in today’s Canada vs. Morocco or Paraguay vs. France clashes, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus funds regardless of the outcome. As a reminder, new users located in Illinois and Tennessee will instead be eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets offer, while players registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan receive their sportsbook bonus alongside a perk of 50 free spins for the bet365 online casino.

From an analytical standpoint, it goes without saying that understanding the fine print gives you an edge. To ensure your initial wager qualifies for the promotion, the bet must carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly viable, but heavily juiced consensus odds at -800 would not be eligible. Additionally, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus bets hit your account, they expire after seven days, so we put a lot of stock in mapping out your World Cup playoff bets right now while the market action is heating up.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus on July 4 Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule features two high-stakes matches as the tournament’s Round of 16 knockout phase rolls on. With the group stage in the rearview mirror, situational pressure completely shifts. The July 4 slate kicks off with Canada facing off against Morocco, followed by a heavily lopsided matchup on paper between Paraguay and perennial powerhouse France. Both games offer excellent opportunities for new users to utilize their bet365 bonus code, particularly when searching for market inefficiencies in the moneyline or total goals markets.

World Cup Odds for July 4

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Canada vs. Morocco (1:00 PM ET) +375 +240 -120 O/U 2.5 (O +120 / U -150) Paraguay vs. France (5:00 PM ET) +1600 +600 -599 O/U 2.5 (O -138 / U +110)

Odds as of July 4 from bet365.

Canada vs. Morocco: This early afternoon clash is a must-win for both sides. Morocco enters as the clear moneyline favorite (-120) to advance to the quarterfinals, while Canada must navigate the underdog role in a high-pressure environment.

This early afternoon clash is a must-win for both sides. Morocco enters as the clear moneyline favorite (-120) to advance to the quarterfinals, while Canada must navigate the underdog role in a high-pressure environment. Paraguay vs. France: In a single-elimination context, France enters as a massive -599 favorite. Paraguay is priced as a staggering +1600 longshot and will look to pull off a monumental upset to keep their tournament hopes alive.

When breaking down the marquee 5:00 PM ET matchup, France looks to completely impose its will on Paraguay. However, it does stand to reason that the French squad’s offensive ceiling could be slightly hampered, as they may have to navigate this knockout fixture without Marcus Thuram, who is listed as doubtful due to injury. Paraguay will also be monitoring their own medical staff reports, with Omar Alderete considered doubtful. Given the massive -599 juice on France, the analytical bettor might look toward the Under 2.5 (+110) for genuine value, banking on a methodical, lower-scoring French advancement rather than a blowout.

In the earlier 1:00 PM ET matchup, Canada faces a steep uphill battle against Morocco. We’ve seen time and time again how vital roster stability is in international play, and Canada takes the pitch without Ismael Kone, who is confirmed out due to injury. Missing a crucial piece in the midfield against a highly structured Moroccan side makes backing the favorite an incredibly logical play. With both matches being single-elimination affairs, expect intense, tactical soccer as all four nations fight for a coveted spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

How to Redeem the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to find your edge in today’s Round of 16 action? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your bet365 bonus ahead of kickoff for matchups like Canada vs. Morocco or Paraguay vs. France:

Download the App & Register: Download the bet365 app to your mobile device and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into this specific new user promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure banking methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 app, then place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible World Cup market.

Whether you are laying the chalk with heavily favored France or taking a calculated shot on a longshot prop, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account once your initial $10 qualifying wager settles. Manage your bankroll wisely and enjoy the knockout stage slate.