Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB Bonus for Yankees-Nationals, All Games Toda

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New users can secure the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer and dive into all MLB games today. Use this link here to get started.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Betting Sunday

If you are looking to place wagers on today’s upcoming matchups—including the Yankees vs. Nationals, Phillies vs. Tigers, or Red Sox vs. Mets—you can take advantage of the latest promotional offers from bet365. Below is a quick overview of the current new user bonuses available.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (Most States) Bet $10, Get $150 OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 12th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: WTOP365

New bet365 users can take advantage of a flexible welcome offer structure. In most states, users can select between $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after a $10 wager, or first-bet insurance up to $1,000. Meanwhile, bettors located in MI, NJ, and PA receive a localized offer of $365 in bonus bets after a $10 wager, alongside 50 bonus spins for the online casino.

To ensure your initial wager qualifies for the “bet and get” bonuses, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and carry minimum odds of -500. This means that a selection at -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not trigger the bonus. Once your bonus bets are credited to your balance, they expire after seven days, making it essential to use them promptly on upcoming matchups.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Before locking in your daily wagers, review the runline, moneyline, and over/under totals for today’s highlighted MLB schedule at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (Over/Under) New York Yankees at Washington Nationals NYY -116 / WSH -116 NYY -1.5 (+135) / WSH +1.5 (-179) 9.5 (O +101 / U -132) Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers PHI -110 / DET -122 PHI +1.5 (-244) / DET -1.5 (+180) 7.0 (O -122 / U -110) Boston Red Sox at New York Mets BOS -132 / NYM +101 BOS -1.5 (+130) / NYM +1.5 (-172) 8.5 (O -104 / U -127)

Matchups to Watch

Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers

Expect a tightly contested pitching duel, properly reflected in the low 7.0 over/under total. Philadelphia gives the ball to Zack Wheeler, who brings a sparkling 2.276 ERA across 87 innings pitched. Detroit will counter with Tarik Skubal, who holds a strong 3.057 ERA over 70.2 frames. If the Phillies are going to break through on the road, they will lean heavily on the power duo of Kyle Schwarber (.929 OPS, 58 RBIs) and Bryce Harper (.868 OPS, 57 RBIs).

Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

The Mets host the Red Sox as slight home moneyline underdogs (+101). New York’s lineup is anchored by Juan Soto, who is putting together a phenomenal campaign, slashing .294 with an elite .980 OPS and 51 RBIs. Boston will attempt to keep the Mets’ bats quiet with starter Payton Tolle (3.137 ERA over 80.1 innings) while relying on Ceddanne Rafaela (39 RBIs, .766 OPS) for offensive run support.

How to Redeem the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to dive into today’s MLB slate? Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets using our exclusive code:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to register with standard personal information—such as your full legal name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity. During this sign-up process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to be eligible for the promotion. Claim via the App: Once your account is verified, download and log in to the bet365 app on your mobile device to officially claim the offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 to activate the offer. You can wager your initial $10 on any eligible MLB action today, whether you want to back the Yankees against the Nationals, the Phillies visiting the Tigers, or the Red Sox taking on the Mets.

Once your initial wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, freeing you up to navigate the rest of the baseball season with a boosted bankroll.