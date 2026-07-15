Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for the England vs. Argentina World Cup

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Secure your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net when you activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Use this link to get started, and dive into the England vs. Argentina semifinal matchup today with a bonus in hand.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup

If you are planning to back a side in the FIFA World Cup matchup between England and Argentina, using the correct promotional code ensures you secure your sign-up bonus efficiently. Below is a quick overview of the current bet365 welcome offer details.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (Most States) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 15th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: World Cup Welcome Offer Details

New bet365 users wagering on the World Cup semifinal clash between England and Argentina can easily take advantage of these guaranteed rewards. For the standard “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, your initial qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500 (meaning a -450 selection qualifies, but a -800 does not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited directly to your account. These bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance, giving you a full week to use them on subsequent tournament matchups or other sporting events. For users in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the same settlement rules apply to claim your elevated $365 in bonus bets and your 50 online casino free spins.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus on England vs. Argentina

The stakes could not be higher as England and Argentina meet in the decisive knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. This semifinal clash is scheduled for July 15, 2026, with kickoff slated for 3:00 PM ET. The winner of this high-pressure matchup will advance to the tournament’s ultimate stage to compete for the global crown against Spain.

Argentina vs. England Odds & Analysis

Entering the fixture, the odds suggest a tightly contested match. Bettors can find the latest odds on the moneyline and total goals directly on the bet365 platform.

Bet Type England Draw Argentina Moneyline +160 +185 +200

Odds current from bet365 and subject to change.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

If you are ready to back England or Argentina in their pivotal FIFA World Cup matchup, claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully activate the bet365 promotion before kickoff:

Download the App: Install the bet365 app on your preferred mobile device to begin the registration process. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to be officially eligible for the welcome promotions. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is verified, claim your preferred welcome offer via the bet365 app and make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the England vs. Argentina match (or another eligible market) to activate the offer.

Once your initial wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on future matches.