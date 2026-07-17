Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Wagers This Weekend

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Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure either a $150 bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net to use on MLB games tonight or a look ahead to a massive World Cup weekend headlined by the final matchup between Spain and Argentina. Get started using this link here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Betting Friday

Before locking in your picks for today’s non-conference MLB slate, it is crucial to ensure you are maximizing your initial wagers. Whether you are backing Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins (52-45) against the Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) or looking to capitalize on Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves (55-40) hosting the Texas Rangers (49-47), new users can leverage a premium welcome offer to limit risk or guarantee early returns.

Below is a complete overview of the updated promotional details:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (Most States) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, and PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Overview: How the Welcome Offers Work

New bet365 users can unlock significant value by claiming the current welcome offer structure. In most participating states, bettors have the flexibility to select their preferred bonus: secure $150 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager (regardless of whether that bet wins or loses), or opt for a First-Bet Safety Net that refunds a losing first wager in bonus bets up to $1,000. Meanwhile, bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania receive a highly lucrative localized offer: $365 in bonus bets plus 50 online casino spins, triggered by a simple $10 qualifying wager.

To meet the baseline terms, your qualifying bets must carry minimum odds of -500 (for context, a selection at -450 odds is perfectly acceptable, but a heavily favored pick at -800 will not qualify) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, they will remain valid for seven days before expiring.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Here is a look at the current odds for today’s highlighted MLB matchups available on the bet365 board:

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total Miami Marlins @ Milwaukee Brewers MIA +124 / MIL -146 MIA +1.5 (-184) / MIL -1.5 (+152) O/U 8 (O -122 / U +100) Texas Rangers @ Atlanta Braves TEX +180 / ATL -215 RAN +1.5 (-128) / ATL -1.5 (+108) O/U 8.5 (O -104 / U -118)

Matchup Spotlights

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

The Braves enter tonight’s contest as heavy -215 home favorites behind veteran southpaw Chris Sale. Sale has been nothing short of spectacular this season, compiling a dominant 2.204 ERA while striking out 117 batters and issuing just 25 walks over 98 innings of work. The Atlanta offense provides consistent run support to back him up, anchored by first baseman Matt Olson. Olson remains a highly reliable run producer, batting .267 with 58 RBIs and an impressive 49 extra-base hits.

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers

In this National League clash, the Brewers (-146) host the Marlins (+124). Miami will send Sandy Alcantara to the mound to quiet the Milwaukee bats. The right-hander has served as a durable workhorse, logging 130.2 innings while registering a 3.995 ERA and 100 strikeouts. He will face a stiff test against a Brewers lineup that features backstop William Contreras. Contreras has been a tough out all season, hitting .282 with 53 RBIs and 22 extra-base hits.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to get you betting quickly. Follow these structured steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the bet365 app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are officially tracked for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure banking methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer directly through the bet365 app interface, then place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the MLB slate or any other eligible sporting event.

As soon as your qualifying wager settles, your respective bonus bets will be credited directly to your account, giving you the leverage you need to navigate the remainder of the baseball season.