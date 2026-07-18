Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Matchups

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Bettors looking to wager on the upcoming MLB slate can unlock a premier welcome offer using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. New bet365 users who place a $10 qualifying wager on any MLB game will receive $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to sign up.

Players registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will get a $365 bonus and 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino. New users can start making bets on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport this weekend.

Claim the Best Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for MLB

All it takes is a $10 bet on any game in any sport to unlock these offers. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must include selections with minimum odds of -500. Under this structure, a conservative -450 selection qualifies, but a heavy favorite at -800 does not.

Once credited, these bonus bets remain in your account balance for seven days before expiring. Bettors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also be awarded 50 complimentary spins to use in the bet365 online casino. Note that there is actually no need to manually enter a promo code during registration to claim this offer; qualifying is automatic when following the standard sign-up and deposit steps.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before using your bonus bets, review the current odds for the upcoming MLB slate available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Run Line Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees LAD -116 / NYY -116 LAD -1.5 (+145) / NYY +1.5 (-196) 9 (O -104 / U -127) San Francisco Giants @ Seattle Mariners SF +115 / SEA -149 SF +1.5 (-208) / SEA -1.5 (+155) 7 (O -122 / U -110) Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox TB -116 / BOS -116 TB +1.5 (-222) / BOS -1.5 (+165) 9.5 (O -122 / U -110)

The marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees commands immediate attention. The Dodgers will start Emmet Sheehan, who brings a 4.81 ERA and an impressive 10.166 K/9 to the mound. He faces Yankees probable starter Ryan Weathers, who counters with a 4.147 ERA and a 10.137 K/9. Offensively, Shohei Ohtani anchors Los Angeles with a .289 average, 58 RBIs, and a .943 OPS.

Another intriguing battle features the 56-40 Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay’s lineup relies heavily on designated hitter Yandy Díaz, who is slashing an excellent .314 with 55 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He will be challenged by Boston’s Rafael Devers, who has contributed 52 RBIs and a .789 OPS across 370 at-bats this season.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started is a clear and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets:

Create an Account: Visit the bet365 website. Click the registration button and provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, physical address, and date of birth. There is no need to enter a promo code for this offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using a secure payment method, such as a major credit card, debit card, or verified bank transfer. Remember to officially claim the offer via the bet365 app after funding the account. Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB betting markets and lock in a wager of at least $10. Whether backing the Dodgers on the moneyline or taking the Rays on the run line, your bet simply needs to meet the -500 minimum odds requirement.

Once the initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit the bonus bets to your account, regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.