Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Spain-France World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup semifinal between France and Spain, new users can redeem this bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

Instead of the $150 bonus, new players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Additionally, new bet365 users from PA, NJ, and MI will get a $365 bonus and 50 casino spins, offering a comprehensive way to maximize your action on this global soccer showdown.

Bet365 Bonus Code for World Cup: Claim $150 Bonus

If you are looking to maximize your sports betting experience during the World Cup, activating the correct sign-up offer is essential. Below is a quick reference guide detailing the exact promo code and the welcome offer mechanics required to secure your bonus.

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 14, 2026

New bet365 users can get $150 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. So, a -450 selection is good, but a heavy favorite at -800 is not. Bonus bets will expire seven days after they are added to your bonus bets balance. Furthermore, users from PA, NJ, and MI will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

How to Bet on Spain vs. France

As a vital knockout round matchup, the stakes could not be higher, with the victor advancing to the ultimate stage of the tournament. You can apply your bet365 bonus code to this exact fixture by placing a qualifying wager on any available market once lines are posted.

Bet Type France Draw Spain Moneyline +150 +200 +210

The recent head-to-head history provides a compelling baseline for this matchup. In their last major tournament encounter, Spain secured a tight 2-1 victory over France during the Euro playoffs on July 9, 2024, in Munich. According to the historical data, Spain holds the slight edge in recent meetings with two total goals compared to France’s one. Bettors should closely monitor the bet365 Sportsbook as the match approaches to see how oddsmakers evaluate tactical shifts, roster adjustments, and key players in this high-stakes soccer rematch.

Redeeming This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the France vs. Spain semifinal is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly registered and the promotion is successfully applied:

Register a New Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, claim the offer via the bet365 app in the promotions section. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place a Qualifying Bet: Place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the France vs. Spain matchup or another eligible market.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying bet.