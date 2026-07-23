Bet365 Bonus Code: Activate $150 Bonus for Any MLB Game This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer and secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to get in on the action.

This is the perfect time to redeem this offer and start betting on MLB. There is no shortage of options this weekend as the regular season kicks into high gear. It’s also worth noting that new players who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook in select states will be eligible for a $365 bonus and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA).

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 MLB Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 23, 2026

New players signing up for a bet365 account can take advantage of a highly flexible welcome offer structure. If you are located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, or VA, you can choose a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which pays out in bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses, or you can opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net to protect your first wager.

Meanwhile, bettors registering from MI, NJ, and PA gain access to a regional exclusive: Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets, alongside 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Preview, Odds

The Kansas City Royals (43-60) travel to face the Detroit Tigers (48-54). With both clubs navigating through the regular season, this matchup provides an intriguing look at two opponents looking to improve their mid-summer form and gain traction in the standings.

Bet Type Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Moneyline +160 -217 Total Over 8 (-132) Under 8 (+101) Runline +1.5 (-127) -1.5 (-104)

When analyzing the betting trends this season, the Detroit Tigers enter this game as the clear favorites. The Tigers have posted a 28-24 record when favored, good for a .538 win percentage in that role, and they hold a strong 27-23 home record.

Conversely, the Kansas City Royals have struggled to find consistent success on the road, carrying a 17-33 away record. When placed in the underdog role, Kansas City has gone 25-39, translating to a .391 win percentage. The Royals have been an underdog far more frequently than they have been favored, whereas the Tigers have played 52 games as favorites compared to 43 games as underdogs.

Offensively, the teams are relatively evenly matched in run production, though they go about it slightly differently. The Royals boast a slightly higher team batting average (.248) compared to the Tigers (.235) and have pushed across 438 total runs this season. Detroit is right on their heels with 433 total runs but possesses a bit more power, launching 125 home runs compared to Kansas City’s 104. Both teams possess nearly identical team OPS figures, with the Royals at .715 and the Tigers at .712, suggesting that this matchup could come down to which pitching staff can best limit the damage when runners reach base.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating your welcome offer ahead of the Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers matchup is a fast and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your rewards:

Register: Click on the links on this page to sign up and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, navigate to the offers section within the bet365 app and officially claim your welcome promotion of choice. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your account. You must deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers game, or any other eligible market.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will release your bonus bets directly to your account, ready to be used on future wagers.