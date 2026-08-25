All Blacks need late surge to overcome the Lions 41-35 in scare at Ellis Park

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A dogged Lions side that led for more than an hour was pipped by New Zealand 41-35…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A dogged Lions side that led for more than an hour was pipped by New Zealand 41-35 at Ellis Park on Tuesday.

The All Blacks swept all four provincial teams to remain undefeated on their tour of South Africa, but they were given a serious scare in an entertaining 12-try contest.

New Zealand had only three players backing up from last Saturday’s test victory over South Africa on the same ground and involved all six injury replacements summoned on tour — including two players who arrived on Monday — plus a debut for prop Saula Ma’u.

Their defense struggled. They trailed 14-0 after seven minutes, were still behind at halftime and found themselves down 35-17 in the 47th. The Lions threatened to become the first South African provincial side to beat New Zealand since Orange Free State, now known as the Cheetahs, in 1976.

But like the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls the All Blacks had already beaten, the Lions were out of season and not match fit. They hadn’t played since May 30 in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals.

The All Blacks stormed back in the last half-hour with four successive tries; two by Rieko Ioane, a second for flanker Ethan Blackadder that gave them the lead for the first time in the 62nd, and a second by winger Emoni Narawa in the 79th that finally settled the tourists’ nerves.

Standouts for New Zealand included Blackadder — whose father Todd was on the last traditional tour in 1996 — inside center Timoci Tavatavanawai, Narawa, and flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, back from Japan and in a black jersey for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Mo’unga, like New Zealand, got better as the game got older, but he and Beauden Barrett could convert only three of their seven tries. On the other hand, Chris Smith, at home, converted all five of the Lions tries and hit the post with a long penalty.

Early pressure by Lions long-time captain Francke Horn resulted in a dummy and try by scrumhalf Nico Steyn, who has been in the Springboks camp. Moments later, All Blacks scrumhalf Noah Hotham was intercepted by Siba Mahashe who ran in untouched. Mahashe was only 22 and carrying hype. The recent Junior Bok was wanted by the Blitzbok sevens and regarded as a Bob Skinstad type. He was the player of the match.

Narawa laid off a try for Hotham and finished one that started from a mark by Mo’unga in his 22.

But the Lions shot further ahead again through winger Kelly Mpeku.

Wonderful handling by New Zealand produced a try for Blackadder but one for winger Fehi Fineanganofo on halftime was ruled out by a forward pass.

Winger Erich Cronjé started and finished a Lions try 42 seconds into the new half, and captain Horn scored from a pushover try as the All Blacks scrum creaked again.

But the Lions’ preseason conditioning fell away and the All Blacks were ruthless. Against the four provinces they have owned the last quarter when they have scored 12 of their total 29 tries.

The second test is on Saturday in Cape Town.

The Springboks cleared Siya Kolisi to play after a grade-two hamstring tear on Aug. 8 against Argentina. He will also captain them. Paul de Villiers dropped out of the matchday 23.

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