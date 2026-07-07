Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana out for remainder of World Cup with torn ACL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, who injured his right knee in the 19th minute of Monday’s 4-1…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, who injured his right knee in the 19th minute of Monday’s 4-1 win against the United States in the round of 16, will miss the remainder of the World Cup.

In a statement released by the Belgian soccer federation, team doctor Brahim Hacene said medical examinations confirmed that Onana ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

“This is devastating news,” Hacene said, “both for him personally and for the team.”

The 24-year-old Onana appeared in four games at the World Cup for Belgium, and made his second start of the tournament against the Americans. Onana also played in two games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and scored a goal in a 5-2 blowout win over the U.S. in a World Cup warmup match in March. He was replaced in the 21st minute on Monday by Hans Vanaken, who scored one of Belgium’s four goals.

Onana has been with Aston Villa of the Premier League since 2024, and previously played for Everton.

“We immediately consulted with Amadou and with Aston Villa to agree on the best approach to his recovery,” Hacene said. “Over the coming days, we will jointly determine the next steps in his medical treatment and rehabilitation. Throughout this process, we will continue to provide Amadou with our full support.”

Onana will stay with the Red Devils for their quarterfinal match against 2010 champion Spain on Friday at Inglewood, California, for a semifinal berth against France or Morocco. There are no other significant injuries to Belgium’s roster, according to the statement.

Midfielder Jérémy Doku, who didn’t start for Belgium on Monday but came off the bench as his fitness remains an issue, participated in Tuesday’s training session. So did midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who did not play on Monday.

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