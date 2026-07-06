Belgium 4, United States 1

Belgium 2 2 — 4 United States 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Raskin), 9th minute; 2,…

Belgium 2 2 — 4 United States 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Raskin), 9th minute; 2, United States, Tillman, 31st; 3, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Trossard), 33rd.

Second Half_4, Belgium, Vanaken, (De Ketelaere), 57th; 5, Belgium, Lukaku, (Vanaken), 90th+3.

Goalies_Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders; United States, Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Chris Brady.

Yellow Cards_McKennie, United States, 35th; Tillman, United States, 69th.

Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Alroalle, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Pierre Ghislain Atcho.

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