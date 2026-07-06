Belgium 4, United States 1

|Belgium
|2
|2
|—
|4
|United States
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Raskin), 9th minute; 2, United States, Tillman, 31st; 3, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Trossard), 33rd.
Second Half_4, Belgium, Vanaken, (De Ketelaere), 57th; 5, Belgium, Lukaku, (Vanaken), 90th+3.
Goalies_Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders; United States, Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Chris Brady.
Yellow Cards_McKennie, United States, 35th; Tillman, United States, 69th.
Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Alroalle, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Pierre Ghislain Atcho.
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