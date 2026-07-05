Bauers homers off Rodríguez in 7th, Brewers come back to beat Diamondbacks 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Bauers homered off Arizona All-Star Eduardo Rodríguez in the seventh inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Bauers homered off Arizona All-Star Eduardo Rodríguez in the seventh inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday.

Bauers hit his team-leading 16th homer to right to chase Rodríguez (7-3). The lefty took a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Andrew Vaughn led off with a single and Bauer’s blast came on Rodríguez’s 100th and final pitch of the game.

Rodríguez, named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 12-year career on Saturday, gave up six hits, walked none and struck out three. His ERA rose slightly to 2.25.

Joey Ortiz’s single drove in a run later in the seventh against Kevin Ginkel to make it 3-1, and the Diamondbacks got that run back in their half when Gabriel Moreno beat the relay on a bases-loaded force play.

Drew Rom (1-0), called up earlier Sunday to replace injured Brandon Woodruff, got one out in the sixth. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back doubles for Arizona’s first run. Perdomo’s was the 100th double of his career.

Brandon Sproat labored through four innings for the Brewers, throwing 92 pitches but giving up just the one run. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out four.

None of the Brewers starters in the series made it to the fifth inning. Kyle Harrison was knocked out in the third inning of Friday’s game and Woodruff left Saturday in the fourth with right shoulder inflammation.

But Milwaukee relievers were outstanding, allowing just three runs (two earned) in 17 2/3 innings.

Up next

Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12) starts Monday opposite Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12) in St. Louis.

Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40) starts Monday in San Diego in the opener of a four-game series.

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