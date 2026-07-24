Tour de France Results

Friday, July 24
Stage 19
A 79.4-mile ride from Gap to Alpe d’Huez
Stage Results:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:17:57.
2. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 03:18:03.
3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:18:06.
4. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:19:11.
5. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 03:20:04.
6. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 03:20:26.
7. Isaac del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:20:38.
8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 03:20:42.
9. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.
10. Harold Tejada, Colombia, XDS Astana Team, 03:21:19.
Also:
4. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:19:11.
11. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 03:21:22.
16. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 03:24:23.
31. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:29:06.
58. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:40:40.
Overall Standings:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 67:53:00.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 68:00:11.
3. Isaac del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 68:02:42.
4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 68:03:06.
5. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 68:06:00.
6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 68:06:09.
7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 68:08:58.
8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 68:14:15.
9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 68:14:30.
10. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 68:16:21.
Also:
15. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 68:55:01.
21. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 69:19:31.
22. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 69:23:42.
27. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 69:52:24.
28. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 69:58:17.
Withdrew Stage 18
Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.
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