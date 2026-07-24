Tour de France Results

Friday, July 24 Stage 19 A 79.4-mile ride from Gap to Alpe d’Huez Stage Results: 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE…

Friday, July 24

Stage 19

A 79.4-mile ride from Gap to Alpe d’Huez

Stage Results:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:17:57.

2. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 03:18:03.

3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:18:06.

4. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:19:11.

5. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 03:20:04.

6. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 03:20:26.

7. Isaac del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:20:38.

8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 03:20:42.

9. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

10. Harold Tejada, Colombia, XDS Astana Team, 03:21:19.

Also:

4. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:19:11.

11. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 03:21:22.

16. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 03:24:23.

31. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:29:06.

58. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:40:40.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 67:53:00.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 68:00:11.

3. Isaac del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 68:02:42.

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 68:03:06.

5. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 68:06:00.

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 68:06:09.

7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 68:08:58.

8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 68:14:15.

9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 68:14:30.

10. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 68:16:21.

Also:

15. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 68:55:01.

21. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 69:19:31.

22. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 69:23:42.

27. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 69:52:24.

28. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 69:58:17.

Withdrew Stage 18

Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.

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