Wimbledon Results

Sunday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: $30,327,600
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (10), China, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.
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