Wimbledon Results

Sunday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: $30,327,600 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: $30,327,600

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (10), China, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

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