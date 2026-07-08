All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 — New York 50 41 .549…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 — New York 50 41 .549 4 Toronto 44 49 .473 11 Boston 41 48 .461 12 Baltimore 42 50 .457 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 47 43 .522 — Cleveland 47 45 .511 1 Minnesota 45 47 .489 3 Detroit 41 50 .451 6½ Kansas City 38 54 .413 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 45 .511 — Texas 46 45 .505 ½ Houston 46 48 .489 2 Athletics 41 50 .451 5½ Los Angeles 36 56 .391 11

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 52 38 .578 — Philadelphia 51 41 .554 2 Miami 50 42 .543 3 Washington 47 46 .505 6½ New York 38 54 .413 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 33 .637 — Chicago 51 40 .560 7 St. Louis 47 43 .522 10½ Pittsburgh 47 45 .511 11½ Cincinnati 41 49 .456 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 33 .645 — Arizona 45 46 .495 14 San Diego 45 46 .495 14 San Francisco 38 54 .413 21½ Colorado 38 55 .409 22

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 2

Detroit 6, Athletics 2

Houston 6, Washington 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Miami 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Boston 8, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 16, N.Y. Mets 12

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 9, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Peterson 4-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 2-4) at Detroit (Valdez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-2) at Miami (Junk 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-7), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3, 1st game

Pittsburgh 12, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 6, Washington 3

Miami 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 16, N.Y. Mets 12

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Toronto 9, San Francisco 3

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Peterson 4-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-2) at Miami (Junk 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-4) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Henderson 2-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 10-5), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-8) at San Diego (Canning 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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