All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|New York
|50
|41
|.549
|4
|Toronto
|44
|49
|.473
|11
|Boston
|41
|48
|.461
|12
|Baltimore
|42
|50
|.457
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|43
|.522
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|45
|.511
|1
|Minnesota
|45
|47
|.489
|3
|Detroit
|41
|50
|.451
|6½
|Kansas City
|38
|54
|.413
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|45
|.511
|—
|Texas
|46
|45
|.505
|½
|Houston
|46
|48
|.489
|2
|Athletics
|41
|50
|.451
|5½
|Los Angeles
|36
|56
|.391
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Philadelphia
|51
|41
|.554
|2
|Miami
|50
|42
|.543
|3
|Washington
|47
|46
|.505
|6½
|New York
|38
|54
|.413
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|33
|.637
|—
|Chicago
|51
|40
|.560
|7
|St. Louis
|47
|43
|.522
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|45
|.511
|11½
|Cincinnati
|41
|49
|.456
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|.645
|—
|Arizona
|45
|46
|.495
|14
|San Diego
|45
|46
|.495
|14
|San Francisco
|38
|54
|.413
|21½
|Colorado
|38
|55
|.409
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 2
Detroit 6, Athletics 2
Houston 6, Washington 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Miami 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Boston 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 16, N.Y. Mets 12
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 9, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 10, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Peterson 4-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Perkins 2-4) at Detroit (Valdez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-2) at Miami (Junk 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-7), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3, 1st game
Pittsburgh 12, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 6, Washington 3
Miami 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 16, N.Y. Mets 12
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Toronto 9, San Francisco 3
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 10, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Peterson 4-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-2) at Miami (Junk 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-4) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Henderson 2-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 10-5), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-8) at San Diego (Canning 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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