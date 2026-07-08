Maryland football player gets probation after death threats, 92 calls to girlfriend

University of Maryland cornerback Dontay Joyner was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation after threatening to kill his girlfriend and calling her 92 times in five days.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

University of Maryland cornerback Dontay Joyner was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation after threatening to kill his girlfriend and calling her 92 times in five days, with prosecutors describing him as a danger to the victim and the community.

“The language used was incredibly offensive, incredibly distasteful, incredibly inappropriate,” Judge Kerwin Miller said during the sentencing, after Joyner pleaded guilty to telephone misuse and electronic communications harassment.

In Maryland, telephone misuse carries a maximum jail sentence of three years. It is defined as making “repeated calls with the intent to annoy, abuse, torment, harass, or embarrass” another person.

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