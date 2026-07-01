All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|New York
|48
|37
|.565
|2½
|Toronto
|40
|46
|.465
|11
|Baltimore
|40
|48
|.455
|12
|Boston
|37
|47
|.440
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|40
|.529
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|42
|.512
|1½
|Minnesota
|41
|46
|.471
|5
|Detroit
|37
|49
|.430
|8½
|Kansas City
|35
|51
|.407
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|44
|42
|.512
|—
|Seattle
|44
|43
|.506
|½
|Houston
|43
|45
|.489
|2
|Athletics
|40
|46
|.465
|4
|Los Angeles
|36
|51
|.414
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Philadelphia
|48
|38
|.558
|2½
|Miami
|46
|40
|.535
|4½
|Washington
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|New York
|36
|50
|.419
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|31
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|48
|38
|.558
|5½
|St. Louis
|44
|38
|.537
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|43
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|39
|45
|.464
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|—
|San Diego
|43
|41
|.512
|12
|Arizona
|43
|42
|.506
|12½
|San Francisco
|35
|50
|.412
|20½
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Baltimore 3
Detroit 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Washington 8, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 4-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 8-7), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-6) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3
Washington 8, Boston 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 9, San Diego 7
Miami 14, Colorado 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Philadelphia (Rangel 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 9-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (May 5-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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