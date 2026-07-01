All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 33 .598 — New York 48 37 .565…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 33 .598 — New York 48 37 .565 2½ Toronto 40 46 .465 11 Baltimore 40 48 .455 12 Boston 37 47 .440 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 40 .529 — Cleveland 44 42 .512 1½ Minnesota 41 46 .471 5 Detroit 37 49 .430 8½ Kansas City 35 51 .407 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 44 42 .512 — Seattle 44 43 .506 ½ Houston 43 45 .489 2 Athletics 40 46 .465 4 Los Angeles 36 51 .414 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 34 .590 — Philadelphia 48 38 .558 2½ Miami 46 40 .535 4½ Washington 44 43 .506 7 New York 36 50 .419 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 31 .627 — Chicago 48 38 .558 5½ St. Louis 44 38 .537 7½ Pittsburgh 43 43 .500 10½ Cincinnati 39 45 .464 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 30 .651 — San Diego 43 41 .512 12 Arizona 43 42 .506 12½ San Francisco 35 50 .412 20½ Colorado 33 53 .384 23

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Baltimore 3

Detroit 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 4-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-6) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3

Washington 8, Boston 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 9, San Diego 7

Miami 14, Colorado 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Philadelphia (Rangel 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 9-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (May 5-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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