Atlanta takes on Golden State, aims to end 4-game slide

Golden State Valkyries (13-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-8, 7-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (13-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-8, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Dream play Golden State Valkyries.

The Dream are 6-2 on their home court. Atlanta is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 13.4 fast break points.

The Valkyries are 3-4 on the road. Golden State ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.2.

Atlanta’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 78-75 in the last matchup on June 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 11.4 points, seven assists and 2.1 steals for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 89.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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