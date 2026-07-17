Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker out for the season after left knee surgery

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics designated hitter and outfielder Brent Rooker had season-ending left knee surgery Friday, a tough…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics designated hitter and outfielder Brent Rooker had season-ending left knee surgery Friday, a tough loss of a leader both on and off the field for the club.

The team expects him to return in time for the start of spring training next year.

Dr. Tim McAdams and Dr. Mike Freehill performed the debridement procedure of Rooker’s articular cartilage tear at Stanford Orthopedic Hospital in Redwood City and also removed loose bodies.

Rooker, who has had an injury-plagued year after he played in all 162 games last season, had received a cortisone shot last month for the knee and was rehabilitating from a bone bruise before seeking further evaluation at Stanford.

He also missed 15 games in April with a strained right oblique muscle.

A two-time All-Star, he batted .200 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs over 48 games this season. Rooker received a five-year contract worth $60 million ahead of last season.

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