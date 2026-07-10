Astros reinstate shortstop Jeremy Peña from 10-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated shortstop Jeremy Peña from the 10-day injured list on Friday, and he…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated shortstop Jeremy Peña from the 10-day injured list on Friday, and he was the leadoff batter for their series opener against the Texas Rangers.

Peña hadn’t played since June 28 because of a calf strain. The 28-year-old MVP of the 2022 World Series is hitting .295 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. Manager Joe Espada said he plans to start Peña in the entire three-game series against the AL West leaders, who are two games ahead of the Astros.

To make room for Peña on the active roster, the Astros designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment.

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