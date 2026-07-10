Rangers’ Jacob deGrom will miss next start with glute, hip strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom will miss his next scheduled start for the Texas…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom will miss his next scheduled start for the Texas Rangers and won’t be immediately available after next week’s All-Star break with what manager Skip Schumaker said Friday is a glute and hip strain.

The 38-year-old deGrom was pulled from his most recent start last Tuesday after 80 pitches and five innings. He said then the strain on his front leg is something he’s dealt with throughout his career and has typically worked itself out in time to make his next start.

Schumaker said placing deGrom on the injured list is a possibility, but the hope is that skipping Sunday’s start against the Houston Astros and then having the four-day break will allow deGrom to avoid the IL.

“We’re just kind of wait and see how he recovers,” Schumaker said. “I think the All-Star break is at the right time for him to recover.”

DeGrom is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 18 starts.

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