Another blockbuster: Jaylen Brown getting traded by Celtics to 76ers for Paul George, draft picks

The Boston Celtics are trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a…

The Boston Celtics are trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a slew of draft capital in yet another blockbuster offseason move for the NBA, a person with knowledge of the terms said Wednesday.

Boston also gets two first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not received the required league approvals.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement, and the terms were later confirmed by The Boston Globe.

It brings Brown’s tenure to Boston to an end after five All-Star appearances in a 10-season run that saw him play in more wins — when counting both regular season and playoff games — than any other player in the league over that span.

And it is another huge move being made via trade this summer, after Giannis Antetokounmpo went from Milwaukee to Miami, Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Ingram headlined a swap between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, and Ja Morant got traded to Portland by Memphis.

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