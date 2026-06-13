Yankees put OF Grisham on 10-day IL; Stanton’s return delayed by soreness

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees put outfielder Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees put outfielder Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a strained right hamstring and activated outfielder Jasson Domínguez off the IL.

Also Saturday, manager Aaron Boone said rehabbing slugger Giancarlo Stanton felt soreness in his right calf while running the bases earlier this week, potentially delaying his return.

“I expected him back early on this homestand,” Boone said of a six-game stretch against the White Sox and Reds that begins Monday in the Bronx. “That’s in jeopardy now.”

Stanton has been sidelined since April 24, after he experienced stiffness while running the bases against Houston. Boone said Stanton is still rehabbing, and may undergo imaging.

Grisham left Friday’s 8-5 loss in the sixth inning. He was able to do some light jogging on the field before Saturday’s game at Toronto but will likely get imaging when the Yankees return home Monday.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s not a long-term thing, but we felt like the 10 days was probably necessary,” Boone said.

Grisham is batting .232 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. He was hurt running the bases after a two-RBI hit Friday. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner has hit safely in 14 consecutive games and 16 of his past 19.

Grisham joins Stanton, slugger Aaron Judge (right rib), catcher Austin Wells (cervical headaches) and pitcher Max Fried (elbow) on New York’s injured list.

“There’s no getting around it, we’ve lost some key people,” Boone said. “The one thing is, I feel we’re way more equipped to deal with it than we have in some years.”

Domínguez has been out since injuring his left shoulder when he crashed into Yankee Stadium’s outfield wall in a May 7 win over Texas. He went 1 for 4 with a homer at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

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