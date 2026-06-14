Wyatt Langford homers on 1st pitch and Rangers beat Red Sox 6-4 in front of Scotland’s Tartan Army

BOSTON (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit Connelly Early’s first pitch over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park, and…

BOSTON (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit Connelly Early’s first pitch over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park, and Kyle Higashioka launched a three-run homer to help the Texas Rangers avert a three-game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

Justin Foscue had three hits and Brandon Nimmo added two doubles and two RBIs for the Rangers, who finished a 3-3 trip.

Willson Contreras hit a pair of solo homers and had three hits for the Red Sox, who were looking for their first series sweep at Fenway this season.

There was a lively atmosphere at the ballpark, with Scotland’s Tartan Army on hand for what the Red Sox billed as “Scottish Heritage Celebration Night.” Numerous times, soccer fans in town for the World Cup broke into chants of “No Scotland, no party!”

Coming in 0-3 in his last four starts, Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (6-7) pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs and six hits with six strikeouts.

Jacob Latz got four outs for his 11th save.

Early (5-5) had his worst start of the season, getting tagged for six runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Higashioka also sent his homer over the Green Monster in left field, making it 4-0 in the second.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said shortstop Corey Seager, who missed his third straight game, is dealing with a mild concussion from his collision at home plate with Kansas City catcher Carter Jansen on Thursday.

Up next

Rangers: LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.18 ERA) starts Monday at home against Minnesota.

Red Sox: LHP Payton Tolle (3-3, 2.70) pitches Tuesday at Fenway Park in the opener of a three-game series against Toronto.

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