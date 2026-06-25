Wrexham’s opens with Welsh derby in latest bid to reach the Premier League

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s latest bid to reach the lucrative Premier League will start with a Welsh derby against…

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s latest bid to reach the lucrative Premier League will start with a Welsh derby against Cardiff in the Championship.

The match will take place at Cardiff City Stadium on Aug. 17 and wraps up the first round of fixtures in England’s second-tier league.

The Championship published its season’s schedule on Thursday, with play starting a week before the Premier League begins.

Wrexham finished in seventh place — one position outside the playoff spots — in its first season in the second division since the 1980s, following an unprecedented three straight promotions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac. It was the highest ever finish in Wrexham’s 162-year history.

It will be the first league match between Wrexham, which is located in north Wales, and Cardiff, which is in the south of the country, since 2002. Cardiff earned promotion at the end of last season.

Wrexham then has two home matches, against Watford and Birmingham.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among Wrexham’s preseason opponents before the Championship campaign kicks off.

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