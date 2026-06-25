World Cup what to know: France’s Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland take center stage

Shortly after his team beat Senegal, Norway star Erling Haaland said he didn’t care all that much about its next…

Shortly after his team beat Senegal, Norway star Erling Haaland said he didn’t care all that much about its next game against France.

The rest of the soccer world sure does.

One of the marquee matchups of the World Cup takes place in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, when Haaland and the Norwegians face France and Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé, one of the world’s best strikers, has scored four goals in two games to push his World Cup total to 16, two behind Lionel Messi’s record.

Haaland has put on a show in his first World Cup, scoring twice each in wins over Senegal and Iraq.

This is a matchup even casual soccer fans won’t want to miss.

Also on Friday, Spain can clinch Group H against Uruguay, which likely needs a win to keep its knockout-stage hopes alive. Belgium faces New Zealand in what is likely a must-win for both sides.

The winner of Group G will likely be decided when Egypt meets Iran in Seattle.

Senegal also faces Iraq in a game both sides need to win to have a shot at advancing to the knockout stage as a third-place team.

What to watch on June 25

— Norway vs. France, 3 p.m. EDT in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Senegal vs. France, 3 p.m. EDT in Toronto (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m. EDT in Guadalajara, Mexico (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m. EDT in Houston (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m. EDT in Vancouver, British Columbia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m. EDT in Seattle (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

Cape Verde on the verge of knockout stage berth

Cape Verde has made quite an impression its first World Cup.

The island nation off the western coast of Africa pulled off one of the World Cup’s biggest surprises by playing pre-tournament favorite Spain to a scoreless draw in its opener. Cape Verde followed that up by scoring its first goals of the World Cup in a 2-2 tie against Uruguay.

Next up could be a monumental achievement for the Blue Sharks: a spot in the knockout stage.

Beat Saudi Arabia in Houston and Cape Verde will finish no worse than second in Group H. Even a draw could be good enough to get the Blue Sharks out of the group, a monumental accomplishment for a nation of about 500,000 people and about 15 million new Instagram followers

“It’s in our hands,” defender Roberto Lopes said. “We have to go and take it.”

Iran, Egypt play for Group G win in Seattle’s World Cup ‘Pride Match’

The Egypt-Iran match will likely determine the winner of Group G.

The game in Seattle has an awkward backdrop.

By coincidence, the game will be a “Pride Match” in Seattle, coinciding with the city’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Egypt and Iran are two of the most repressive places in the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and both sides tried to get the celebrations canceled, to no avail.

Iran also has faced multiple hurdles playing in the United States in this World Cup due to the war in the Middle East. The Iranians had been forced to travel only on game days from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, but U.S. officials eased restrictions to allow the team to travel two days before the match against Egypt.

Uruguay facing must-win against Spain

One of the highlight matches of the group stage takes place in Guadalajara, Mexico, with European champion Spain taking on South American powerhouse Uruguay, which will be in danger of not advancing if its loses.

Uruguay was held to draws by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde and now only a win against favorite Spain will ensure the team moves on to the next round. A draw or a loss will leave Uruguay’s fate dependent on other results.

Spain will advance with a draw, but only a win will secure La Roja first place in Group H.

Deschamps to miss France’s match against Norway following mother’s death

France assistant coach Guy Stéphan attended Thursday’s prematch news conference in place of coach Didier Deschamps, whose mother recently died.

The 57-year-old Deschamps is currently in France and will miss the team’s final group-stage match against Norway on Friday. Deschamps previously announced he is stepping down as France coach after the tournament, 14 years after taking the job.

Stéphan said his thoughts continue to be with Deschamps and his family.

“He is very affected,” Stéphan said. “I have a lot of exchanges with him, even just a few minutes ago. I will strive to make the situation as normal as possible and to prove worthy of the trust he places in me.”

William Saliba and Marcus Thuram sat out France’s training session to rest. Stéphan said Saliba also won’t be available on Friday.

More World Cup news

— Ivory Coast into World Cup knockout round for 1st time as Pépé scores twice in 2-0 win over Curaçao

— Ecuador advances to World Cup knockout rounds, beats Germany 2-1 on Plata’s 77th-minute goal

— The World Cup is half over, with 54 of 104 matches complete. And the drama is just getting started

— Canada will be first World Cup host to play game outside its borders

— For Scotland and other teams in 3rd place, the World Cup waiting game is underway

— Schick retires from international stage after Czech Republic’s World Cup exit

— World Cup coaches are worried about yellow cards this week. Here’s what to know

— Demolition greets Sweden at its World Cup base camp during FC Dallas renovation project

— Mexico teenager Gilberto Mora impresses in first World Cup start and could see role expand

— Day 15 of the World Cup, in photos

Stats of the day

The World Cup has set an attendance record with 3,605,357 fans, barely halfway through this year’s tournament. The previous record of 3,587,538 was set the last time the United States hosted in 1994.

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AP sports writers Kyle Hightower and Tales Azzoni contributed to this report.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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