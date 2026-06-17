World Cup Betting Promos: Get 7 Best Sportsbook Offers for England-Croatia, Any Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who activate these World Cup betting promos can start making picks on England vs. Croatia or any other match this week. With multiple games every day, there is no shortage of options for soccer fans.

Anyone who redeems these offers will have the chance to start locking in the best bonuses, odds boosts and other unique promos. Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and more.

World Cup Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

The World Cup is heating up as we get deeper into the tournament. England will take the field for the first time as heavy favorites against Croatia. This is one of many great games happening in the group stage. New players who take advantage of these World Cup betting promos will have the chance to hit the ground running.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 to Unlock $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Sign up in select states with promo code TOP150 and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10 on World Cup, Win $365 Bonus







Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a no-brainer bonus on the World Cup. Create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook and place a $10 bet on England-Croatia or any other game this week. No matter what happens in the selected game, new users will get $365 in total bonuses.

Secure $200 Instant Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook







Create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other available market. New users won’t need to wait for the game to start to recoup this bonus. Players will receive $200 in bonuses instantly (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $350 in Total Bonuses







Anyone who registers with FanDuel Sportsbook will be eligible for seven straight days of bonuses. Place a $5 bet each day to secure a $50 bonus. Players who sign up on Wednesday will have the chance to score bonuses on World Cup games every day.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Double your winnings on England-Croatia or any other game this week. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet on any game this week. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. New users will be able to double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 in Bet Matches







Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. This will unlock 10 $100 bet matches for players to use throughout the week. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the World Cup.

Claim $1,000 Bet Reset With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP







New players can redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 bet reset. This is an opportunity for players to go big on the World Cup or any other game. New users will receive up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days.