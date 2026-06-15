World Cup Betting Promos: Claim Best Bonuses for Iran-New Zealand, Any Match This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these World Cup betting promos ahead of Monday’s games and start locking in the best bonuses. Start betting on Iran-New Zealand, Uruguay-Saudi Arabia or any other game this week.

Don’t miss out on the chance to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and more during the World Cup. Grab bonus bets, boosts and other unique offers with these promos.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

The World Cup is off and running as we get deeper into the group stage games. It’s been safe to expect the unexpected so far in this tournament. Spain could not find a way to crack Cape Verde’s defense earlier on Monday. Spain is one of the favorites to win it all, but Cape Verde held their ground in a 0-0 draw. New players can take advantage of these World Cup betting promos in time for Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia and Iran vs. New Zealand.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet







Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to score a $1,500 first bet on this week’s World Cup action. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. New users in select states can redeem bonus code TOP150 to start with a 15-1 odds boost (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Bet $10 on the World Cup to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly







Guarantees are few and far between in the World Cup, but that is exactly what players can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other sport. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $350 in World Cup Bonuses







Don’t miss out on the chance to redeem this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and unlock seven straight days of bonuses. New users will be eligible for a $50 bonus for seven days. With World Cup matches every single day, there is no shortage of options.

Score $365 World Cup Bonus on Bet365 Sportsbook







Sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards on the World Cup. Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $365 in bonuses.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







New players can double their winnings with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Set up a new user profile and bet $1 on any game. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each boost is an opportunity for players to double their winnings on a $25 wager.

Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook, Get $1,000 in Bet Matches







Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out 10 straight days of $100 bet matches for the World Cup. New users will have the chance to grab up to $100 in FanCash on games like Iran-New Zealand, USA-Australia, Argentina-Algeria and more.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Unlock $1,000 Bet Reset







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a $1,000 first bet reset. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive straight cahs winnings. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.