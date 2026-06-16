World Cup Betting Promos: Claim 7 Best 7 Offers for June 16 Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes with these World Cup betting promos. These promos will unlock the top offers for France-Senegal, Norway-Iraq and Argentina-Algeria.

New players can redeem these offers on BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and more. There are bonus bets, odds boosts, bet matches and other lucrative offers available.

How to Take Advantage of These World Cup Betting Promos

The World Cup is off to a fast start, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. The last two champions are in action during Tuesday’s tripleheader. It kicks off with France in an intriguing matchup against Senegal and finishes with Argentina facing off against Algeria. Meanwhile, Norway and Iraq will meet in the middle game. Take advantage of these World Cup betting promos ahead of these matchups.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 World Cup Bet







Go all in on the World Cup with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure this $1,500 first bet. Remember, any losses on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Use bonus code TOP150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. From there, bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Score $365 World Cup Bonus With Bet365 Sportsbook







Guarantees are few and far between in the World Cup, but this bet365 promo is the exception to the rule. Start with a $10 bet on any game to secure a $365 bonus. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference when it comes to this bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses Instantly







Set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and secure $200 in bonuses instantly. New players can use a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other sport. This will unlock eight $25 bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $350 in World Cup Bonuses







Take advantage of the latest FanDuel Sportsbook offer and secure $350 in total bonuses. New players can grab $50 in bonuses for seven straight days. With World Cup action every single day, it’s the perfect time to get in on this action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Double Your Winnings







New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW will be eligible for 10 100% profit boosts. Create a new account and bet $1 on the World Cup or any other game. From there, players can double their winnings with each boost.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash







Use Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock 10 days of $100 in bet matches during the World Cup. This is an opportunity for players to start betting on teams like France, Argentina, USA, Spain, England, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and more.

Grab $1,000 Bet Reset With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and qualify for a $1,000 bet reset on the World Cup. Pick a winner on this initial wager to win cold, hard cash. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.