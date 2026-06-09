Wilson scores 34 to become fastest in WNBA history with 6,000 career points, Aces top Storm 101-91

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks, Jackie Young added 29…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks, Jackie Young added 29 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 101-91 on Monday night.

Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points, doing so in 278 games to top Diana Taurasi’s mark of 291. Wilson grabbed an offensive rebound with just over five minutes to play to secure a double-double and she sank a jumper from the free-throw line at the other end to reach the milestone.

Wilson finished 10 of 19 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Dominique Malonga scored 19 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 17 for Seattle (3-10), which dropped to 1-6 on the road. Awa Fam scored 16 and Flau’jae Johnson added 13.

NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Chelsea Gray added 12 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (8-3), which won its second home game of the season. Jewell Loyd had just five points on 2-of-7 shooting against her former team.

Las Vegas began the second quarter on a 19-6 run and led 50-43 at halftime behind Wilson’s 21 first-half points.

Young made Las Vegas’ 10th 3-pointer to go over the century mark with 1:05 to play.

Up next

Seattle: Hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Las Vegas: Plays at Portland on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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