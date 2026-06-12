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West Virginia 7, Troy 5

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 5:36 PM

Troy West Virginia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Piasecki ss 5 0 0 0 Guzman rf 5 1 1 1
Pyne 3b 4 0 0 0 Kelly 2b 4 0 0 0
Cavill 1b 4 1 1 0 Schoenfeld cf 4 0 0 0
Janicki c 4 2 2 1 Smith dh 4 1 2 1
Meier cf 3 0 0 1 Graveline c 4 0 1 0
Nelson lf 4 1 2 1 Ineich ss 3 2 1 0
Darnell 2b 3 1 2 1 Kresser 1b 4 2 2 0
Boroff dh 3 0 1 1 Lumsden lf 1 0 0 0
Markham rf 4 0 1 0 Hall 3b 3 1 2 4
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 32 7 9 6

E_Piasecki, Darnell. 2B_Guzman (21), Hall (8), Janicki (25), Darnell 2 (9). HR_Smith (10), Janicki (20). RBI_Guzman (42), Smith (54), Hall 4 (38), Janicki (86), Meier (45), Nelson (50), Darnell (46), Boroff (33).

Troy 013 000 100 5
West Virginia 121 100 02x 7
IP H R ER BB SO
Troy
Crotchfelt L 4 1/3 4 2 2 1 5
Stubbs 3 2/3 5 5 4 2 4
West Virginia
McDougal S 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Korn W 6 2 1 1 3 4
Cole 2 2/3 7 4 4 0 2

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