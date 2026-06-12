West Virginia 7, Troy 5

|Troy
|
|
|
|
|
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Piasecki ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guzman rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pyne 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelly 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cavill 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoenfeld cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janicki c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Meier cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Graveline c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nelson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ineich ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Darnell 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kresser 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Boroff dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lumsden lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markham rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hall 3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|6
|
E_Piasecki, Darnell. 2B_Guzman (21), Hall (8), Janicki (25), Darnell 2 (9). HR_Smith (10), Janicki (20). RBI_Guzman (42), Smith (54), Hall 4 (38), Janicki (86), Meier (45), Nelson (50), Darnell (46), Boroff (33).
|Troy
|013
|000
|100
|—
|5
|West Virginia
|121
|100
|02x
|—
|7
|Troy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crotchfelt L
|4
|1/3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Stubbs
|3
|2/3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|4
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McDougal S
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korn W
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Cole
|2
|2/3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
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