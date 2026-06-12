West Virginia 7, Troy 5

Troy West Virginia ab r h bi ab r h bi Piasecki ss 5 0 0 0 Guzman rf 5…

Troy West Virginia ab r h bi ab r h bi Piasecki ss 5 0 0 0 Guzman rf 5 1 1 1 Pyne 3b 4 0 0 0 Kelly 2b 4 0 0 0 Cavill 1b 4 1 1 0 Schoenfeld cf 4 0 0 0 Janicki c 4 2 2 1 Smith dh 4 1 2 1 Meier cf 3 0 0 1 Graveline c 4 0 1 0 Nelson lf 4 1 2 1 Ineich ss 3 2 1 0 Darnell 2b 3 1 2 1 Kresser 1b 4 2 2 0 Boroff dh 3 0 1 1 Lumsden lf 1 0 0 0 Markham rf 4 0 1 0 Hall 3b 3 1 2 4 Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 32 7 9 6

E_Piasecki, Darnell. 2B_Guzman (21), Hall (8), Janicki (25), Darnell 2 (9). HR_Smith (10), Janicki (20). RBI_Guzman (42), Smith (54), Hall 4 (38), Janicki (86), Meier (45), Nelson (50), Darnell (46), Boroff (33).

Troy 013 000 100 — 5 West Virginia 121 100 02x — 7

IP H R ER BB SO

Troy Crotchfelt L 4 1/3 4 2 2 1 5 Stubbs 3 2/3 5 5 4 2 4

West Virginia McDougal S 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Korn W 6 2 1 1 3 4 Cole 2 2/3 7 4 4 0 2

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.