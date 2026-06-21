West Indies get past Sri Lanka to set up unbeaten T20 World Cup clash with England

BRISTOL, England (AP) — The West Indies set up a showdown of unbeaten sides with England at the Women’s Twenty20…

BRISTOL, England (AP) — The West Indies set up a showdown of unbeaten sides with England at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after laboring past Sri Lanka by five wickets on Sunday.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 98 and the West Indies overhauled it in the 17th over on a spilled catch at midwicket.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss, chose to bowl first on a spinners’ pitch, and removed the openers and Harshitha Samarawickrama in her first two overs. Matthews took 3-15 as six bowlers took wickets.

At the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka was 23-4.

Nilakshika Silva led Sri Lanka with 30, but when she was gone they went six overs without a boundary and suffered two run outs and a stumping.

In the chase, Deandra Dottin should have been run out in the first over. Matthews ran herself out on 17 and Dottin exited on 12 in a powerplay of 36-2. The West Indies was reduced to 70-5 in the 12th over but Stafanie Taylor carried them home with 27 not out.

Sri Lanka compromised its cause by bowling wides, dropping catches, poor glovework and relays — the 23 extras were the second highest score on the West Indies board.

The West Indies and England are three for three and meet on Wednesday at Lord’s.

South Africa and India were playing the late match on Sunday in Manchester.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.