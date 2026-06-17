Walk and Harris spark power surge in an 11-4 win over Georgia that sends Sooners to CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jason Walk and Dasan Harris each hit two home runs and Trey Gambill also went deep…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jason Walk and Dasan Harris each hit two home runs and Trey Gambill also went deep to lead Oklahoma to the College World Series finals with a 11-4 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.

The Sooners (41-22) will meet North Carolina in the best-of-three championship round beginning Saturday night. They’re in the finals for the first time since 2022 and will be playing for a third national title in baseball.

Oklahoma’s five homers were a season high and a continuation of the heater the Sooners have been on since the second week of May. OU has hit 43 of its 91 homers in the last 16 games, including 26 in 10 NCAA Tournament games. The Sooners had 48 in their first 47 games.

Walk and Harris were improbable power sources. Each entered the game with four homers.

Walk sent a wind-aided flyball 417 feet over the wall in straightaway center field leading off the third inning. In the fourth, Gambill and Harris went deep to make it 4-0 and chase Georgia starter Paul Farley (8-2). Harris and Walk connected again in the eighth to give the Sooners a six-run lead.

Harris’ five RBIs were his most in 107 career games, and three of his six homers have come in the last four games.

OU freshman starter Nick Wesloski (2-1) held the Bulldogs (53-14) to one run in the first five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth and was pulled with two outs and two men on base. An error loaded the bases, and reliever LJ Mercurius walked in two runs. Mercurius earned his fourth save after allowing one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Georgia had one of the nation’s most potent offenses all season but struggled at the cavernous Charles Schwab Field.

The Bulldogs arrived at the CWS leading the nation with a program-record 174 homers and was in the top five with 9.4 runs per game and a .326 batting average. They got a ninth-inning homer from Kolby Branch to finish with five in four CWS games. They averaged four runs per game and batted .183.

Daniel Jackson, who won the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s player of the year, batted .157 with a home run Monday that gave him 32 for the year.

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