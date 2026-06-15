Volunteer applications open July 14, with 60,000 roles for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics will open its volunteer application and portal on July…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics will open its volunteer application and portal on July 14.

The date is exactly two years out from the 2028 Olympic opening ceremony. About 60,000 individuals are needed for both games. The Olympic volunteer period runs from March to August 2028, while Paralympic volunteers are needed from August to September 2028.

Every volunteer during the games will be required to commit to a minimum of 10 shifts within one period, LA28 organizers said Monday.

Volunteer roles will include a wide range of responsibilities, from welcoming and guiding spectators and athletes to more specialized roles, such as providing medical or language translation assistance.

Most of the volunteer positions will be within the Los Angeles area, but volunteers will also be needed for Olympic events in these cities: San Diego; Oklahoma City; New York; St. Louis; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and San Jose, California.

Applicants will be asked to indicate their preferred location and any special skills for consideration that may qualify them for a specialized role.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the games,” LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said. “They are a friendly face who helps welcome the world, create memorable experiences and bring the Olympic and Paralympic spirit to life. Their passion and energy will help define LA28 for athletes, fans and communities across the region.”

Besides volunteering during the games, applicants can also serve in the community now. So far, over 25 events have been held around Los Angeles, including beach, street and trail cleanups and fresh food packing for those in need.

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