Veronica Burton scores 25 points, dishes out 8 assists as Valkyries hold off Mercury for 87-81 win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 19 of her 25 points in the first half as Golden State quickly…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 19 of her 25 points in the first half as Golden State quickly built a big lead and also dished out eight assists, Gabby Williams added 25 points, and the Valkyries held off the Phoenix Mercury for an 87-81 win Tuesday night.

Burton made 5 of her 7 shots in the initial two quarters and finished 7 for 15 from the floor. Janelle Salaun contributed 11 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Valkyries, who shot 57.1% on the way to a 49-32 lead at intermission and 44.3% for the game.

Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:58 to play put the Valkyries ahead 74-67, then she found Kaila Charles for a key layup with 2:26 left. Kayla Thornton’s 3 the next time down helped seal it before Williams converted a three-point play moments later.

Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes went down with 5:13 left in the second quarter after a collision but later returned. The Valkyries had lost two in a row and led by as many as 18 but were threatened in this one after Phoenix’s 29-point third quarter cut the lead to 66-61 going into the final 10 minutes.

Alyssa Thomas started and finished with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Mercury after dealing with a left calf injury and missing Friday’s game at Portland. She was whistled for a technical foul 1:47 before halftime, then Kahleah Copper got a technical with 56 seconds remaining.

Monique Akoa Makani scored 19 points and Natasha Mack grabbed 10 rebounds for Phoenix, which had won two straight following a six-game skid. The Mercury, who lost 95-79 at Chase Center on May 10 in the Valkyries’ home opener, committed 16 turnovers that led to 17 points for Golden State. The teams will face off again July 29 in Phoenix.

The Mercury dropped to 3-2 on the road against the Western Conference.

Up next

Mercury: Visit Dallas on Thursday night.

Valkyries: Visit Seattle on Friday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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